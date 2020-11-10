The Elbe River is one of the major Central European waterways. It rises in the northern Czech Republic, flows into Germany and ends in the North Sea.

The Elbe has a total length of 1,094 kilometers (680 miles) and the fourth largest catchment area in Europe at 148,268 square kilometers. It flows through a number of major German cities, including Dresden, Magdeburg and Hamburg. It and its linked canals have long been important for German trade.