Elbe

The Elbe River is one of the major Central European waterways. It rises in the northern Czech Republic, flows into Germany and ends in the North Sea.

The Elbe has a total length of 1,094 kilometers (680 miles) and the fourth largest catchment area in Europe at 148,268 square kilometers. It flows through a number of major German cities, including Dresden, Magdeburg and Hamburg. It and its linked canals have long been important for German trade. This is an automatic compilation of DW content on the Elbe.

The river Elbe at Nymburk - A picture of boats in a lock on the River Elbe at Nymburk *** Ort: Nymburk an der Elbe, Republik Tschechien. Datum: Mai 2014 Rob Cameron, DW-Korrespondent aus Prag

Czechs set sail on ancient Danube-Oder-Elbe Canal 10.11.2020

Czech President Milos Zeman is glad the government has given the go-ahead for the initial phase of a canal project that is meant to link three rivers — the Danube, the Oder and the Elbe. But does this scheme make sense?
Infantrymen of the US First Army shake hands with Russian soldiers on the broken bridge over the Elbe after the link-up at Torgau, Germany. The US soldiers are (L-R): Pfc. John A Metzger, Delbert E Philpott, and Pvt. Thomas B Summers; all are from A Company, 271st Regiment. (Photo by Allan Jackson/Getty Images)

Trump, Putin hail US-Russia ties on WWII Elbe meeting anniversary 25.04.2020

The two leaders issued a rare joint statement marking the 75th anniversary of US and Soviet forces meeting on Germany's Elbe river during World War II. They said the event showed how Russia and the US can work together.
View taken from Dresden's townhall of the destroyed Old Town after the allied bombings on 13/14 February 1945. The Frauenkirche (Church of Our Lady, not seen in the picture) situated in the city centre, was reduced to rubble during 2nd World War allied bombing, and has now been restored to its former glory at a cost of EUR 130 million. The church will be inaugurated 30 October 2005. AFP PHOTO WALTER HAHN/SLUB DRESDEN/Deutsche Fotothek (Photo credit should read WALTER HAHN/AFP/Getty Images)

Commemorating the legacy of the WWII bombing of Dresden 12.02.2020

At the end of World War II, Allied forces destroyed the baroque German city on the Elbe. Debate continues about whether the raids were morally or militarily justified. But 75 years on Dresdeners are debunking Nazi myths.
Seehund, See-Hund (Phoca vitulina), junger Seehund ruht auf einer Sandbank, Deutschland, Schleswig-Holstein, Helgoland | harbor seal, common seal (Phoca vitulina), young seal resting on a sand bank, Germany, Schleswig-Holstein, Heligoland | Verwendung weltweit

Feared Hamburg drowning turns out to be energetic seal 24.11.2019

Several boats, a helicopter and police divers were deployed to the northern German city after reports of a person drowning in the Elbe River. The apparent victim was, however, a seal, happily splashing in the water.
Elbsandsteingebirge Sächsische Schweiz Bastei

The fabulous vistas of 'Saxon Switzerland' 05.08.2019

Bizarre rock formations, steep gorges, splendid views. The Elbe Valley Sandstone Mountains or Saxon Switzerland - it is simply fabulous!
08.06.2019, Niedersachsen, Stadersand: Das gesunkene historische Segelschiff «No 5 Elbe» liegt im Hafen von Stadersand fast gänzlich unter Wasser, während DLRG-Mitarbeiter dabei sind, eine Ölsperre zu sichern. Das erst jüngst aufwendig sanierte historische Segelschiff ist auf der Elbe mit einem Containerschiff kollidiert und gesunken. Bei dem Unfall am Samstag in Stade wurden fünf Menschen verletzt, davon eine Frau schwer, teilte der Lagedienst der Hamburger Polizei mit. Foto: Bodo Marks/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Historic sailboat sinks after container boat collision near Hamburg 09.06.2019

A 136-year-old wooden schooner had only just emerged from a €1.5-million renovation when it was sunk by a container ship near Hamburg. The accident would likely have been fatal if rescuers hadn't been in the area.
24.05.2018, Hamburg: Feuerwehrleute suchen am Fischmarkt eine vermisste Person in der Elbe. Die Person habe sich Augenzeugen zufolge an der ehemaligen Fischauktionshalle am Fischmarkt ausgezogen und sei ins Wasser gesprungen, sagte ein Sprecher der Feuerwehr. Foto: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

German webcam watcher calls to save elderly man floating in Elbe River 21.03.2019

A 72-year-old man was suffering from severe hypothermia when Hamburg firefighters pulled him from the Elbe River. An internet user spotted him drifting from a webcam and called the authorities.
12.03.2019, Niedersachsen, Bleckede: Volkmar Hinz von der Landwirtschaftskammer Niedersachsen hält an der Elbe ein Behälter mit sogenannten Glasaalen in den Händen. Kleine Glasaale sollen die bedrohten Bestände der rar gewordenen Wanderfische retten. Die kleinen Fische werden in Bleckede und anderen Orten entlang der Elbe ausgesetzt. Foto: Philipp Schulze/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Eels released as Europe tries to replenish decimated fishery 12.03.2019

Millions of baby eels have been released into German rivers as Europe tries to save its once vital fishery. Police recently caught smugglers of eels, prized as aphrodisiacs in Asia but banned from export, near Frankfurt.
Elbmuendung, Nordseekueste, bei Neufelderkoog, Dithmarschen, Schleswig-Holstein, Deutschland / Elbmündung | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: Chemicals-carrying tanker runs aground on Elbe River 21.01.2019

Authorities have refloated the cargo ship without harming the vessel. With dangerous chemicals on board, some were concerned that the incident could harm humans or the environment.
18.10.2018 Waldeck (ots) - Glück im Unglück für den Führer einer 10 m langen Motoryacht. Als dieser am 18. Oktober 2018 auf der Müritz-Elde-Wasserstrasse zwischen Lübz und Bobzin unterwegs ist, trifft ein Baum sein Boot. Die Pappel mit einem Durchmesser von 40 cm wurde durch einen Biber fachmännisch gefällt und kippte genau auf das fahrende Boot. Zum Glück entstand nur Sachschaden. Das Boot konnte durch Mitarbeiter des WSA Lauenburg aus der Gefahrensituation befreit werden.

German beaver fells tree on to yacht 22.10.2018

Police said a couple making their way down the Müritz-Elbe waterway were "very lucky" to have survived the incident. Once on the brink of extinction, the beaver is making a comeback in Germany and across Europe.
ARCHIV - 30.07.2018, Sachsen-Anhalt, Ronney: Trockengefallene Sandbänke sind in der Elbe zu sehen. Dahinter hat die Elbfähre Elbfähre «Saalhorn Barby» festgemacht. (zu dpa «Niedrigwasser legt Weltkriegsmunition frei - zahlreiche Funde» vom 02.08.2018) Foto: Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/ZB/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Hot weather exposes World War II munitions in German waters 02.08.2018

The extreme heat pummeling Germany has helped unearth World War II bombs as water levels drop where battles were once fought. Police have warned against touching the grenades, mines and other possibly live explosives.
Blaues Wunder Dresden (Fotolia: #41513117); © Fotolia/oschatzpics

Dresden's Blue Wonder gets its original blue back 13.07.2018

For 125 years Loschwitz Bridge, nicknamed the “Blue Wonder,” has been a landmark in the city on the Elbe. The venerable bridge is more than just a stop on a sightseeing trip, and is heavily traveled.

12.05.2018, Hamburg: Zahlreiche Menschen verfolgen an den Landungsbrücken während des 829. Hamburger Hafengeburtags ein Feuerwerk über dem Kreuzfahrtschiff Aida Perla. Foto: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Happy birthday, Hamburg Port! 13.05.2018

Hamburg is celebrating the 829th anniversary of its renowned port. Every year, the event draws about a million people, who gather along the river Elbe to take a look at one-of-a-kind parade involving hundreds of ships.
Hamburg und Lateinamerika: Facts & Figures über Hamburg und die Verbindung der Hansestadt und die lateinamerikanische Länder. Containerschiff / Hamburger Hafen / port of Hamburg Medianumber: IHM 03 006 Creation date: 2008-01-21 Photographer: Christian Spahrbier

Appeal against deepening Hamburg's Elbe River for shipping fails at top court 28.11.2017

Germany's top administrative court has ruled in favor of the deepening of the Elbe River so giant container ships can reach Hamburg. Environmentalists fear the impact the dredging could have for one rare plant.
Historic windmill Catharina lies in ruins

Storm Herwart sweeps across Germany, Czech Republic, Poland 29.10.2017

Storm Herwart wreaked havoc across parts of Germany, disrupting public transport, causing floods and uprooting trees. Strong winds also battered Poland and Czech Republic, where two people were killed by falling trees.
Bild Bernstein Suche Beschreibung: Hand mit Bernsteinen Name des Fotografs: © Michael Marek Wann wurde das Bild aufgenommen? 2016 Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen? St. Peter-Ording (Deutschland) Unterschrifttext: Auf der Suche nach dem Gold des Meeres

Woman mistakes WWII-era munition for precious stone on German beach 05.08.2017

A woman in Germany has narrowly escaped injury after plucking a chunk of white phosphorus from a beach. Firefighters were called to the scene after the phosphorus ignited in her pocket, setting fire to her jacket.
