Catastrophe

Part of Dresden’s Carola Bridge plunges into the river Elbe

Heidi Grot
September 11, 2024

The inhabitants of Dresden were shocked to wake up to the news that a bridge crossing the river Elbe had partially collapsed. No injuries have been reported, but the collapse has caused major disruptions to traffic and other infrastructure.

