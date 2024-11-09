Part of Dresden’s Carola Bridge plunges into the river Elbe

CatastrophePart of Dresden’s Carola Bridge plunges into the river ElbeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheHeidi Grot09/11/2024September 11, 2024The inhabitants of Dresden were shocked to wake up to the news that a bridge crossing the river Elbe had partially collapsed. No injuries have been reported, but the collapse has caused major disruptions to traffic and other infrastructure.https://p.dw.com/p/4kWZBAdvertisement