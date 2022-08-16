Drought: Germany's rivers dying of thirst

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Weeks without rain have led the water levels of the Rhine, Oder, Spree and other rivers to sink to record lows. It's resulted in shipping disruptions. But there are also some surprises emerging.
At the beginning of this week, it rained a little in some places in western Germany. But so far, this has literally been no more than a drop in the bucket. Far too little, at any rate, for the rivers — especially the Rhine, Germany's most important inland waterway, which flows through the whole of western Germany.
This picture gallery was originally written in German.