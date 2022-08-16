 Drought: Germany′s rivers dying of thirst | All media content | DW | 17.08.2022

Germany

Drought: Germany's rivers dying of thirst

Weeks without rain have led the water levels of the Rhine, Oder, Spree and other rivers to sink to record lows. It's resulted in shipping disruptions. But there are also some surprises emerging.

  • A cargo ship on the Rhine

    A matter of draft

    When fully loaded, the entire black part of a cargo ship's hull rests under the water. But this is currently not possible on many German rivers. Now, cargo ships may only be partially loaded. And if the load falls below a certain level, transport by ship is no longer worthwhile.

  • Rhine near Duisburg with Thyssen plant in the background

    No water, no cooling

    The rivers are also important water sources for cooling power plants and industrial production sites, such as this Thyssen steel factory in Duisburg. If the water level drops too low, not only are larger ships unable sail, but power plants may also have to be shut down if cooling water is no longer accessible.

  • Middle Rhine near Kaub in August

    A critical juncture

    The scenery near Kaub is a popular photo motif on the Middle Rhine. Now, this is the most critical point along several hundred kilometers of river because it is particularly shallow. When the channel depth is less than 1.5 meters (5 feet), passage becomes dangerous. By August 15, it had fallen to 1.43 meters.

  • Ferry resting on sand in deserted Mannheim harbor

    Ferries also high and dry

    Some ferry services as well can no longer operate, since the ferries are unable to reach landing points, such as here in Mannheim on the Upper Rhine. This has consequences for commuters, who sometimes have to plan long detours because there are no bridges nearby.

  • Bathers in the Rhine with the Cologne Cathedral in the background

    Extra-wide beaches

    The weeks-long heat has also warmed the water. Against the backdrop of Cologne Cathedral, exceptionally wide beaches have emerged for locals to enjoy. However, the authorities have been issuing urgent warnings against swimming: the current of the Rhine remains very dangerous.

  • Low water level on the Elbe in Dresden

    Also dry out east

    Although cargo ships have been unable to sail on the upper Elbe for weeks, passenger ships — which draw much less draft — may still ply the waters in some places, such as here in Dresden.

  • Low water level in the Ahr

    First a flood, then a trickle

    Just over a year ago, the Ahr River in Rhineland-Palatinate swelled into a raging torrent. Over a hundred people lost their lives on this river, and hundreds of houses were destroyed. But the Ahr has now shrunk to a mere trickle, such as here in Bad Neuenahr.

  • Dreisam near the town of Teningen

    River. Gone.

    This bed of the small Dreisam river near Freiburg in Baden-Württemberg looks more like a gravel road. The Dreisam is one of the many small German rivers that have all but completely dried up.

  • Old bicycle covered in mud

    Trash emerging

    Some people dispose of things by throwing them in the Rhine. This old bicycle went unnoticed so long as it was underwater. Will the authorities seize the opportunity to properly dispose of such garbage?

  • Shipwreck stuck in mud

    Traces of a tragic accident

    A wreck with a tragic history is now visible on the Lower Rhine close to the Dutch border. The Elisabeth, a wooden sailed barge loaded with dynamite, sank there in March 1895. For unknown reasons, the dangerous cargo exploded, killing more than a dozen people.

  • WWII bomb being lifted out of the Po riverbed

    Dangerous discoveries

    Still dangerous, on the other hand, are unexploded bombs from World War II. This aerial bomb was recovered from the riverbed of the dried-up Po in northern Italy, then detonated in a controlled manner. Such bombs come to light again and again in Germany as well. Often, entire neighborhoods have to be evacuated. Possible discoveries in German rivers are now causing conern.


At the beginning of this week, it rained a little in some places in western Germany. But so far, this has literally been no more than a drop in the bucket. Far too little, at any rate, for the rivers — especially the Rhine, Germany's most important inland waterway, which flows through the whole of western Germany.

This picture gallery was originally written in German.

