An armed soldiers stands in front of a military vehicle at a checkpoint in Soyapango, El Salvador
El Salvador declared a state of emergency in March and further stepped up its war on drug gangs last monthImage: Salvador Melendez/AP Photo/picture alliance
CrimeEl Salvador

El Salvador launches anti-drug clampdown on Christmas Eve

15 minutes ago

Security forces in El Salvador surrounded Tutunichapa, a poor neighborhood of the nation's capital, after a vow from President Nayib Bukele to root out drug gangs.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LPJ0

El Salvador has launched a military operation against drug dealers and "terrorists" in Tutunichapa, a neighborhood of the capital, San Salvador, officials confirmed on Saturday.

About 1,000 soldiers and 130 police officers were deployed to the impoverished community at dawn, President Nayib Bukele wrote on Twitter.

"As of this morning, the Tutunichapa district in San Salvador is totally surrounded," Bukele posted.

"All terrorists, drug traffickers and gang members will be removed from this community. Honest citizens have nothing to fear and can continue to lead their lives normally," he added.

Six suspected criminals were arrested.

Images released by the president's office showed heavily armed soldiers entering the neighborhood, where small houses mostly constructed of concrete blocks stand alongside a polluted stream.

Caught up in Salvador's war on gangs

Second raid on drug gangs in weeks

Saturday's raids were the second such operation this month against drug gangs in the Central American country.

Earlier in December, Bukele sent 8,500 soldiers and 1,500 police officers to surround Soyapango, a city near San Salvador and the country's third-largest urban area, with a population of nearly a quarter million people.

The siege of Soyapango saw armored military vehicles, some with artillery, carrying out constant patrols while heavily armed police searched houses and the public.

Bukele's government declared a state of emergency in March to quash gang violence and has since drastically cut the number of homicides.

Almost 60,000 suspected gang members have been arrested since then; about 500 were detained this month in Soyapango. Some human rights groups have accused security forces of carrying out abuses during their offensives.

mm/dj (AFP, Reuters)

Cars on the side of the road covered in snow in Kent County

US winter storm brings bitter cold, creates deadly havoc

3 hours ago
