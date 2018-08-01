 Eiffel Tower shuts as workers strike over long visitor queues | DW Travel | DW | 02.08.2018

Travel

Eiffel Tower shuts as workers strike over long visitor queues

Staff at the Eiffel Tower walked out on strike on Wednesday in a dispute over lengthening queues at the Paris landmark, forcing it to close during the peak summer tourist season.

Frankreich Paris Eiffelturm (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Kneffel)

Staff from the Eiffel Tower operating company, SETE, are protesting how visits to the iconic Parisian monument are organised, complaining of the sometimes "monstrous" queues that form for the popular tourist attraction.

Since early July the monument has set aside half of daily tickets for people who buy them in advance on the internet and choose a scheduled time for their visit. Previously just 20 percent of the tickets could be booked ahead of time.

But the tower's management has also decided to reserve specific elevators for each type of ticket holder, a move which "creates lines that are at times monstrous and often lopsided", the CGT union said in a statement.

During off-peak times for pre-booked tickets, such as early afternoon or evening, the reserved elevator might be half empty – and yet there may be lines of up to three hours at the other elevator, which allows walk-in visitors.

The new system was exhausting staff who had to deal with the frustrated tourists, union officials said.

The tower, which welcomed more than six million visitors last year, has been hit by repeated strikes by its 300-strong staff in recent years over issues ranging from pick-pocketing to maintenance work.

The Eiffel Tower is one of the most visited sites in the French capital.

at/ks (AFP, France 24)

  • Frankreich Paris - Münzfernrohr am Aussichtspunkt Tour Montparnasse auf den Eiffelturm (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/McPHOTO)

    A weekend in Paris

    Paris from above

    At 210 meters, the Tour Montparnasse is the tallest building in Paris. The tower's public observation deck at offers a panoramic view of the city and its main landmark, the Eiffel Tower. Behind the Eiffel Tower you can recognize the high-rises in La Défense, the largest purpose-build business district in Europe.

  • Frankreich Paris - Eiffelturm (picture-alliance/robertharding/N. Clark)

    A weekend in Paris

    Eiffel Tower

    But the Eiffel Tower is the city's tallest structure, at 324 meters. At seven million tickets sold annually, it's the world's most-visited tourist sight. A lift takes you to the top for 17 euros. But watch out! There's also a charge to climb the stairs. All that's free is the view from the top. The view on this postcard is from the Palais de Chaillot. The Trocadéro gardens are in the foreground.

  • Frankreich Paris - Sacre-Coeur (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Grubitzsch)

    A weekend in Paris

    Sacré Coeur

    The Sacré Coeur Basilica sits atop Montmartre, the city's highest hill, at an elevation of 130 meters. The neo-Byzantine pilgrimage church is one of the most romantic spots in Paris. If you want to avoid the crowds, it's best to come early in the morning or in the evening. The terrace below the main portal is the perfect place to enjoy the sunset above the city of love.

  • Frankreich Paris - Seine (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Euler)

    A weekend in Paris

    Banks of the Seine

    Paris should really be explored on foot. Only then can you really appreciate the city's unique character. It's become even better since the beginning of April. Now, where cars once sped along the Seine, pedestrians can finally stroll in peace on a total of seven kilometers between the Place de la Bastille and the Eiffel Tower. You almost automatically walk past the most important sights.

  • Frankreich Paris - Louvre Museum (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/AGF/L. De Simone)

    A weekend in Paris

    Louvre Museum

    Most visitors to Paris see the Louvre as a must. It's one of the largest museums in the world. The biggest draw is unquestionably Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa. Once you get into the museum, you need patience. There's no way anyone can see 35,000 exhibits in one day. It's better to select what you want to see before you go - and simply go again.

  • Frankreich Paris - Paris - Fondation Louis Vuitton (picture-alliance/T. Muncke)

    A weekend in Paris

    Fondation Louis Vuitton

    Museums are certainly no rarity in Paris, and in 2014 another museum was added to their ranks. The Fondation Louis Vuitton in the Bois de Boulogne presents temporary exhibitions of contemporary art. Celebrated architect Frank Gehry designed the spectacular structure that houses it. Galleries and observation decks encourage visitors to explore that building as if it were an installation.

  • Frankreich Paris - Paris Forum des Halles (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Langsdon)

    A weekend in Paris

    La Canopée

    Another new arrival: since April 2016, this structure has covered the area where Paris's once beloved central market used to stand, and later the Forum des Halles shopping mall led a miserable existence. The complex is called la Canopée, the Canopy. The immense structure unites an urban transit hub, a shopping center, restaurants and a variety of arts venues under its spectacular roof.

  • Frankreich Paris - Galeries Lafayette (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Grubitzsch)

    A weekend in Paris

    Galeries Lafayette

    When it comes to presenting consumer goods in style, 19th-century Paris was already at the forefront. The Grands Magasins were an entirely new kind of department store. The Galeries Lafayette epitomize elegant shopping. Like balconies in an opera house, the galleries around the central space spiral upwards, crowned by a glass dome 42 meters above the floor - sublime retail design.

  • Frankreich Paris - Schönes Wetter zum meteorolgischem Sommeranfang in Paris (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Lavieille)

    A weekend in Paris

    Take a break

    Sit down and relax for an hour or so! That's best done in one of the many parks - for instance, here in the Jardin des Tuileries near the Louvre. The green metal chairs in the parks are icons of industrial design from 1923. They share a name with the famous Jardin du Luxembourg, where they were first set up: Luxembourg chairs. By the way, until 1974 people had to pay for a seat.

  • Frankreich Paris - Restaurant chez Marianne (picture-alliance/W. Rothermel)

    A weekend in Paris

    Stop for a snack

    You don't have to pay a lot to get delicious food in expensive Paris. You're in good hands in the Marais, the city's most famous Jewish quarter. On the Rue des Rosiers there's the best falafel in town. It's a joy to stroll through this quiet district with its boutiques, bookshops and bistros. It has largely escaped modern development and its residents are determined to keep it that way.


A weekend in Paris

Stroll through the French capital and see just enough sights to leave yourself time to enjoy the French way of life: ten suggestions for an journey of discovery through the city on the Seine. (02.05.2017)  

Related content

THE GHOST OF FRANKENSTEIN

In the footsteps of Frankenstein's monster 31.07.2018

A world renowned son of Ingolstadt - even if he isn't real - recently turned 200: Frankenstein's monster. The city now offers a program for tourists to explore the city that inspired Mary Shelley.

Frankreich - Eiffelturm

Security fence around Eiffel Tower built to stop terrorists 16.06.2018

The 3-meter-high glass and metal barrier is both bulletproof and strong enough to stop a truck on a suicide mission. France remains on a state of high alert since a series of terror attacks in 2015 left hundreds dead.

Paris Brand in einem elektrischen Transformator

Paris electrical fire cripples train network, stranding holidaymakers 27.07.2018

Ahead of one of France's biggest holiday weekends, a substation has burst into flames and shut down train traffic. Any SNCF passengers who can delay travel have been advised to do so.

