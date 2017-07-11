Egypt: Train accident north of Cairo injures more than 100

A passenger train derailed just north of the Egyptian capital, Cairo, leaving more than 100 people injured, authorities said on Sunday

The Reuters and DPA news agencies quoted officials from the country's health ministry and the province of Qalyubia.

Al-Arabiya, a Saudi-based broadcaster, reported earlier that at least eight people have died, but there has been no official confirmation of the death toll.

It had been set to travel to the northeast city of Mansoura, all three media outlets reported.

Egypt’s health minister, Hala Zayed, is heading to the area, according to local reports.

The Reuters news agency said eight carriages had overturned, citing a post on the province's verified Facebook page.

A video on social media purported to show the train lying on its side and widespread debris. This footage has not been independently verified by DW.

In March, two trains collided in the Sohag Governorate in Egypt, killing 18 people and injuring at least 200 others.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more details become available.