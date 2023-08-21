  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Extreme weather
Women's World Cup
Nature and EnvironmentEcuador

Ecuador: Voters reject oil drilling in the Amazon

2 hours ago

Ecuadorians have said 'no' to oil extraction in a portion of the Amazon, one of the world's most biodiverse regions, in a referendum hailed as a historic example of climate democracy.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VPke
Aerial of the Yasuni National Park
The Yasuni National Park was designated a world biosphere reserve by UNESCO in 1989Image: Ferrari/Avalon/picture alliance

Ecuadorians voted on Sunday against oil drilling, according to early results of an election-day referendum published early Monday.

Voters were asked whether to ban mining in the highlands and further oil drilling in Yasuni National Park in the Amazon. With over 90% of the ballots counted, some six in 10 Ecuadorians rejected the oil exploration in Block 44, situated within Yasuni National Park, one of the world's most biodiverse regions.

The referendum asked voters if they agreed with stopping all oil exploration in the area, and the "Yes" vote won by 59%, according to Ecuador's electoral body.

"Today Ecuador takes a giant step to protect life, biodiversity, and indigenous people," the country's two main indigenous organizations, Confeniae and Conaie, posted on social media.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg also hailed the "historic referendum."

The referendum took place alongside the presidential election, which will be decided in a runoff between leftist candidate Luisa Gonzalez and right-wing contender Daniel Noboa.

Ecuador: Could oil drilling in the Amazon rainforest end?

The country is currently grappling with political instability after the assassination of one of the candidates, Fernando Villavicencio.

Preserving Amazonian biodiversity

In 1989, Yasuni was designated a world biosphere reserve by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, also known as UNESCO.

Covering an expanse of over 1 million hectares (2.5 million acres), it boasts 610 species of birds, 139 species of amphibians, and 121 species of reptiles.

At least three species are endemic. The reserve is home to the Waorani and Kichwa tribes, as well as the Tagaeri, Taromenane and Dugakaeri, who choose to live isolated from the modern world.

Oil company to dismantle operations

The outcome represents a significant blow to Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, who advocated for oil drilling, emphasizing "its pivotal role for the country's economy." 

Lasso has estimated a loss of $16 billion (€14 billion) over the next 20 years if drilling is halted. As a result of the vote, state oil company Petroecuador will be required to dismantle its operations in the coming months.

Prior to the vote, Petroecuador had permission to exploit 300 hectares, but the company has said it only used 80 hectares.

ai/jcg (AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

One man stands in front of a Brazilian flag, another in front of a Russian flag, both in side profile.

BRICS club boom: What to expect in Johannesburg

Politics9 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Supporters of President Emmesron Mnangagwa during a campaign event in Harare

Zimbabwe election: Any hope for democratic change?

Zimbabwe election: Any hope for democratic change?

Politics6 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Police officials inspect a burnt Salvation Army church in Jaranwala on the outskirts of Faisalabad

How Pakistan's blasphemy laws stir vigilante violence

How Pakistan's blasphemy laws stir vigilante violence

Religion6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A pieta featuring a bearded and tatooed man wearing nothing but a gold satin loincloth draped across the lap of a woman wearing a voluminous red satin cloak over a black corset.

'Beyond Fame' — The art of the stars at Düsseldorf show

'Beyond Fame' — The art of the stars at Düsseldorf show

Arts7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A picture of Turkish businessman Hakan Camuz

Tracking Qatargate's 'Turkish businessman'

Tracking Qatargate's 'Turkish businessman'

Politics7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A relative weaping over the boody of one of his family members killed during the chemical attack in Ghouta on 21 August 2013

Chemical attack in Syria 10 years on: 'We'll never forget'

Chemical attack in Syria 10 years on: 'We'll never forget'

Politics13 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above houses in West Kelowna, British Columbia, on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Canada firefighters make progress protecting two cities

Canada firefighters make progress protecting two cities

Nature and EnvironmentAugust 20, 202301:53 min
More from North America

Latin America

Hurricane Hilary hits Cabo San Lucas in Mexico's Baja California

Tropical Storm Hilary drenches Mexico, southern California

Tropical Storm Hilary drenches Mexico, southern California

Catastrophe9 hours ago01:39 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage