  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Extreme weather
PoliticsEcuador

Ecuador: Presidential candidate shot dead at campaign event

1 hour ago

Fernando Villavicencio was leaving a campaign rally in the capital, Quito, when gunfire suddenly erupted. He was polling third out of eight main candidates at the upcoming election in August.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UyqV
Fernando Villavicencio waving the Ecuadorian flag at a campaign rally in August
Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead in QuitoImage: Karen Toro/REUTERS

Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead at a campaign rally on Wednesday evening.

Footage purportedly of the incident shows Villavicencio leaving the event and entering a vehicle when gunshots are suddenly heard.

Villavicencio was wounded and taken to a nearby medical center before he died. Other people at the event were also wounded, but is unclear how many were hit.

"The Ecuadorian people are crying and Ecuador is mortally wounded," his campaign adviser Patricio Zuquilanda told the Associated Press.

"Politics cannot lead to the death of any member of society."

A wounded person at the campaign rally in Quito
Other people at the event were also woundedImage: STR/AFP/Getty Images

The suspect died from injuries sustained during a shootout with police, Ecuador's Attorney-General office said.

Villavicencio was one of eight candidates in the election scheduled for August 20.

Opinion polls consistently put in him fifth place in recent weeks.

President vows action against organized crime 

Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso confirmed the killing on social media  and vowed to hold the culprits accountable.

"For his memory and his fight, I assure you that this crime will not remain unpunished," Lasso said.

"Organized crime has gone very far, but all the weight of the law will fall on them."

He said he would host an urgent meeting with top security officials.

Police collecting evidence at the crime scene
The suspect died from injuries after a police shootoutImage: Juan Diego Montenegro/AP Photo/picture alliance

Ecuador's former Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner said "we demand that you do something" at a press conference after the shooting.

"We are dying, drowning in a sea of tears and we do not deserve to live line this," he said.

Who was Fernando Villavicencio?

Villavicencio, 59, was a former journalist who held a seat in Ecuador's parliament for six years.

He was one of eight candidates at the upcoming election and was supported by the Build Ecuador Movement.

Villavicencio was one of the most critical voices against corruption, especially during the government of former President Rafael Correa from 2007 to 2017.

Police officers and soldiers standing outside a hospital
Fernando Villavicencio was rushed to hospital after he was wounded at a campaign rallyImage: Juan Diego Montenegro/AP Photo/picture alliance

Zuquilanda said Villavicencio had received death threats in recent weeks, and he traveled with police protection.

Ecuador is in the midst a gang violence epidemic.

Villavicencio was married and is survived by five children.

More to follow...

zc/lo (EFE, Reuters, AFP, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

City of Guayaquil, Ecuador | A woman, Herlinda, standing in her house that was blown up in a bombing attack, during a gang dispute in 2022

Locals suffer as Ecuador's gangs fight for control

Locals suffer as Ecuador's gangs fight for control

Gangs in the Ecuadoran city of Guayaquil are fighting for control of the drug trade. The violence is being fueled by poverty — with devastating consequences for the population.
CrimeJune 14, 202302:29 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

An Indigenous man aims an arrow during a protest rally

Indigenous peoples and their fight for conservation

Climate9 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Ethiopian protesters waving flags and branches, marching.

Ethiopia grapples with clashes in Amhara region

Ethiopia grapples with clashes in Amhara region

Politics10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

China Rocket Force Parade

China's military shake-up: Power play or strategy shift?

China's military shake-up: Power play or strategy shift?

Politics14 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Euro notes and guns confiscated by police

Germany: Interior minister gets tough on organized crime

Germany: Interior minister gets tough on organized crime

PoliticsAugust 8, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A poster affixed to a wall showing a woman beating a crouched Russian soldier with flowers. The Cyrillic script reads 'I don't want flowers; I want my Ukraine." Yellow wattle flowers can be seen to the side of the poster.

How Ukrainian women are fighting Russian occupation

How Ukrainian women are fighting Russian occupation

Politics7 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

Singer Lizzo on stage holding a microphone and her hands spread out to the sides.

Lizzo: New complaints of sexual harassment, fat-shaming

Lizzo: New complaints of sexual harassment, fat-shaming

Music14 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Cocoa Farmer Izete Costa holds an opened cocoa fruit in her hands

Giving Brazil's rainforest a break from mass exploitation

Giving Brazil's rainforest a break from mass exploitation

Nature and EnvironmentAugust 8, 202303:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage