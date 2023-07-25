  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Wildfires
Women's World Cup
CrimeEcuador

Ecuador declares state of emergency in prisons amid gang war

40 minutes ago

Ecuador's security forces have launched a raid on a major prison in the Guayaquil port, which has been rocked by deadly confrontations between rival gangs. Authorities say 18 inmates died in riots over the weekend.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UNx9
Ecuadorian security forces in Guayaquil, Ecuador
Ecuadorian security forces raided a prison in the coastal city of Guayaquil after the government declared a state of emergencyImage: Santiago Arcos/REUTERS

Ecuador on Tuesday declared a 60-day state of emergency in the country's prisons.

The move follows a wave of violence that left 18 inmates dead.

What else do we know about the measure?

Around 2,700 soldiers stormed a prison to retake control following riots that started on Sunday between rival gangs in the Guayas 1 prison in the port city of Guayaquil. The complex houses over 5,600 prisoners.

The prosecutor's office said that 11 people were injured in the confrontations.

Among the wounded was one member of the security forces.

The country's military said that troops and police entered Guayas 1 to restore order and search for weapons and other illegal items after the state of emergency came into force.

Ecuador's government said it had regained "total control" of Guayas 1.

President Guillermo Lasso said in a message posted on social media that the government "will never yield" to criminal violence.

The post included photos of security forces standing guard over shirtless prisoners with their hands tied.

"The mission is to restore order in this detention center in order to protect the lives, health and safety of inmates," armed forces commander General Nelson Proano said while speaking to reporters in front of Guayas 1.

He said that explosions heard from within the complex were "detonations made by the elite groups of the armed forces."

Violence in Ecuadorian prisons

Riots between rival gangs in Ecuadorian prisons have claimed at least 420 lives since 2021.

Ecuador, which borders major cocaine producers Colombia and Peru, serves as a launch point for shipments of the drug to the United States and Europe through its Guayaquil port.

On Monday, authorities said that dozens of guards were being held hostage in prisons in five provinces.

The SNAI prison authority said that the prison guards were in "good shape."

Also on Monday, authorities said that prisoners at 13 facilities were on hunger strike.

sdi/nm (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A drawing of men in a courtroom

Brussels attack trial: Six found guilty of murder

Law and Justice2 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A person wearing a niqab ladles food from a large clear pot, a rack of spices behind them

Meet Nigeria's fully veiled cooking star

Meet Nigeria's fully veiled cooking star

Food Security12 hours ago03:31 min
More from Africa

Asia

Chinese ex-Foreign Minister Qin Gang

Who is Qin Gang, China's sacked foreign minister?

Who is Qin Gang, China's sacked foreign minister?

Politics5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

the letters CDU AFD from a scrabble game positioned to link up at the D, positioned on a Germany flag

Germany's conservatives flirt with far-right populism

Germany's conservatives flirt with far-right populism

Politics7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A firefighting helicopter drops water as wildfire burns near the village of Palia Perithia, on the island of Corfu, Greece, July 24, 2023.

Situation under control in Corfu, dire in Rhodes: DW reports

Situation under control in Corfu, dire in Rhodes: DW reports

Catastrophe11 hours ago02:39 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A view of the garbage by Tigris River as it is severely polluted due to chemicals, waste, and discharge of sewage water in Baghdad.

How climate change causes culture clashes in Iraq's cities

How climate change causes culture clashes in Iraq's cities

Nature and Environment24 hours ago
More from Middle East
Go to homepage