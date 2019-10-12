Ecuador president declares 'curfew' and 'militarization' in Quito

The government has implemented the stringent measures as it fights for control of the capital. Five people have died since the violent protests began ten days ago.
The president of Ecuador, Lenin Moreno, declared a curfew and "militarization" in the country's capital Quito on Saturday to help security forces quell ongoing protests sparked by austerity measures.
The order came into effect from 3 p.m. (8 p.m. GMT) and would "facilitate the work of public forces against intolerable outbreaks of violence," Moreno said on Twitter.
Meanwhile, the Ecuadorian Interior Minister, Maria Paula Romo, asked citizens to "go to their homes."
"This measure will be valid until further notice," she added.
Over a week of violent clashes
Violence continued in Quito even after indigenous leaders, who had instigated the protests over fuel price increases, changed tack and confirmed they had accepted a proposal for talks with President Moreno in order to find a solution.
Read more: Ecuador protesters defy military to hold rallies
Ecuador's indigenous people's federation, CONAIE, welcomed a government initiative to settle the impasse, but reiterated that it wants Moreno to first restore the fuel subsidies he had previously taken away as part of austerity.
In a statement by CONAIE, the federation's head, Jaime Vargas, said Moreno's call for discussions was a "positive" step.
More than a week of protests in the Ecuadorian capital have already resulted in five deaths and nearly 2,000 wounded or detained.
jsi/rc (EFE, AP, AFP, dpa)
