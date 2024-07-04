  1. Skip to content
Ecuador draws outrage after raid on Mexico's Quito embassy

Nita Blake-Persen
April 7, 2024

International leaders have condemned the police raid on the Mexican Embassy in Ecuador's capital, Quito. Special police forced their way into the embassy to arrest former Ecuadorean Vice President Jorge Glas on corruption charges.

