Ecuador declares Mexico ambassador persona non grata

The envoy was told to leave due to what Ecuador called "unfortunate" comments from the Mexican president about the South American country's elections last year.

Ecuador on Thursday declared Mexico's ambassador to Quito persona non grata and said she would be leaving the country "shortly."

The move comes over statements made by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador about the 2023 presidential elections in Ecuador.

Lopez Obrador had commented on the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, who was killed in the run up to an election in August 2023.

Villavicencio was shot dead on August 9 at a crowded political rally in the Ecuadorian capital, Quito, by a group of heavily armed men. He had been known for denouncing major cases of corruption in the South American country.

The Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry said that the ambassador's expulsion did not mean that Ecuador was breaking diplomatic relations with Mexico.

The ministry said that Ecuador was "still grieving" Villavicencio's death.

