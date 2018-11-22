 Ebola virus spreads to babies in DRC outbreak | News | DW | 23.11.2018

News

Ebola virus spreads to babies in DRC outbreak

The WHO has warned of a dangerous development: babies and infants are contracting the deadly Ebola virus. A local conflict has impeded the UN health agency's attempts to quickly deal with the widening outbreak.

An Ebola survivor sits next to her newborn baby

Public health authorities managed to largely prevent transmission of Ebola to newborn babies during the 2014 outbreak

The World Health Organization (WHO) this week recorded several cases of the deadly Ebola virus in babies, marking a dangerous development in the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) widening outbreak.

According to the latest WHO briefing, six newborn babies and infants under the age of 2 have been infected with Ebola, while six cases were reported in children between the ages of 2 and 17. One case was also recorded in a pregnant woman.

Very few cases of infected babies have been recorded by public health authorities. Given that Ebola is often transmitted by infected blood or body fluids, health experts believe babies, infants and children may be contracting the virus through breast milk or close contact with infected parents.

The latest development comes days after the WHO relaunched efforts to combat the outbreak in the wake of clashes with local armed groups in the Ebola-hit provinces of North Kivu and Ituri.

"The provinces are affected by intense insecurity and a worsening humanitarian context, with over one million internally displaced people and continuous movement of refugees to neighboring countries, including Uganda, Burundi and Tanzania," the briefing said.

UN peacekeepers in the Democratic Republic of Congo

UN peacekeepers have been targeted by local militias

Security threats

Last week, DRC's health ministry suspended operations in the Ebola-hit region of Beni when deadly clashes broke out near a local crisis center.

The ministry said a shadowy militia known as the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) have targeted peacekeepers deployed as part of the UN's stabilization mission in the DRC.

At least sixteen health workers were temporarily evacuated to the border city of Goma for psychological assistance after a shell hit their building but didn't explode.

"WHO will continue to work side-by-side with the ministry and our partners to bring this Ebola outbreak to an end," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "We honor the memory of those who have died battling this outbreak, and deplore the continuing threats on the security of those still working to end it."

Read more: Top ten most dangerous viruses in the world

Watch video 02:20
Now live
02:20 mins.

Doctors struggling with Ebola outbreak

Deadly virus

The current outbreak is considered the worst of its kind in DRC's history in terms of numbers of cases. It marks the tenth outbreak since the virus was first discovered in 1976 in then-Zaire (now the DRC); that initial outbreak caused more fatalities in the country.

The WHO has attempted to respond quickly after it was criticized for its slow response to the 2014 outbreak that claimed more than 11,000 lives in West Africa. However, local conflict and the region's isolated position have made it difficult to reach and operate in DRC.

Ebola is a rare and highly infectious virus, with a death rate of up to 90 percent, according to the WHO. Survival rates have improved considerably in more recent outbreaks, though. Symptoms include fever, intense weakness and vomiting. The incubation period ranges from two to 21 days.

  • Bildergalerie Ebola - Schutzbekleidung für Ärzte und Pfleger Englisch

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Protective clothing

    Proper protective clothing for doctors and nurses is critical. All exposed skin must be covered with a material that cannot be penetrated by the virus. But the suit alone isn't enough: Proper procedure is also important.

  • Ebola Sonderisolierstation in Düsseldorf (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/Federico Gambarini)

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Suiting up

    Health care workers must practice correctly putting on a protective suit, as seen here at the special isolation unit in Dusseldorf. New suits are used every time, so there is no risk of infection when getting dressed. Unprotected workers are therefore able to help.

  • Isolierstation Uniklinik Hamburg-Eppendorf (Foto: Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf/Bertram Solcher)

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Completely separate

    The patient rooms in the Dusseldorf isolation unit are completely shielded from the outside world. Air is filtered, and wastewater must go through a separate treatment process. The protective suits, used at all times in the ward, are kept at positive pressure. These measures go further than is necessary: While Ebola can be transmitted by contaminated objects, the virus is not airborne.

  • Schleuse auf Isolierstation (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/Sebastian Kahnert)

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Disinfectant shower

    After the patient is treated, the entire suit is sprayed from the outside with a disinfectant to kill off any potential viruses. Only after this shower can the suit be removed - cautiously.

  • Anlegen eines Ebola-Schutzanzuges in Düsseldorf (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/Federico Gambarini)

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Outside help

    When removing the protective suit, health care workers must exercise extreme caution. Using permanently installed protective gloves, outside assistance can be provided without coming into direct contact with the suit. After use, the suit is immediately disposed of and burned.

  • Eingang zur Wohnung der mit Ebola infizierten Krankenschwester in den USA (Foto: Reuters/City of Dallas)

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Infected nurses

    Despite the high safety standards, a total of three nurses in Spain and the United States have contracted the disease. The circumstances surrounding the infection have not yet been clarified. The nurses' homes (as seen here in Texas) were sealed off and disinfected after the discovery of the transmission.

  • Schutzkleidung gegen Ebola in einem Krankenhaus in Sierra Leone (Foto: picture alliance/AP Photo)

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Protection in Africa

    Doctors and nurses in West Africa have now also been outfitted with protective suits. However, these do not always meet the standards deemed necessary for effective protection. Sometimes, small areas of skin are left unprotected, or the material used in the suit is permeable. In addition, putting the suit on and removing it can be risky.

  • Bestattung eines an Ebola Verstorbenen (Foto: Reuters/James Giahyue)

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Isolating the dead

    Extreme caution is also necessary at the funerals of people who have died of Ebola. A West African tradition, which sees the family of the deceased wash the body has led to many new infections. For mourning friends and family, these strict isolation measures are often hard to understand.

  • Ebola Isolierstation in Liberia (Foto: Zoom Dosso/AFP/Getty Images)

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Tent as isolation units

    In a region where medical care is extremely underdeveloped, such an outbreak provides a daunting challenge. Infected people, like here in Liberia, are cared for in hastily constructed tents. But even a country like Germany would probably be overwhelmed by such an epidemic. At the moment, the country only has around 50 beds set up in isolation units.

  • Kontaminierter Schutzkleidung gegen Ebola wird in Guinea verbrannt (Foto: CELLOU BINANI/AFP/Getty Images)

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Incineration instead of sunlight

    In some of the affected West African regions, contaminated suits are hung out in the sun in an attempt to disinfect them for further use. But it's much safer to burn the clothing immediately after use, as seen here in Guinea. However, supply shortages and the high prices of suits make such advice difficult to follow. Protective clothing can cost between €30 and €200 ($40-$250).

  • Fiebermessen bei Passagieren am Flughafen von Lagos (Foto: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP/Getty Images)

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Airport controls

    Air travelers represent the biggest threat when it comes to transmission of the virus over long distances. For this reason, travelers' temperatures are now being monitored at some airports. However, this method does not provide absolute security: Ebola's incubation period is up to 21 days.

    Author: Marcus Lütticke / cmk


ls/msh (AP, AFP, Reuters)

