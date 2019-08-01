 Ebola: Half of cases going undetected | News | DW | 03.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ebola: Half of cases going undetected

Congo's new Ebola response coordinator has said half of the cases in the deadly outbreak remain undetected. Health experts fear the disease, which broke out a year ago, could spread into neighboring Rwanda.

A health worker wearing protective gear (Getty Images/AFP/P. Tulizo)

An estimated half of Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are going unidentified, the country's new Ebola response coordinator, Jean-Jacques Muyembe, has told reporters.

"If we continue on that basis, this epidemic could last two or three years," Muyembe said at a Friday news conference in Goma, a city located on Congo's eastern border with Rwanda. He added that the current goal is to bring the detection rate to 80% by strengthening surveillance.

The remarks came a day after Congolese authorities raced to contain an Ebola epidemic after a gold miner with a large family contaminated several people in Goma before dying of the hemorrhagic fever. Muyembe said the man's wife and 1-year-old daughter had tested positive for the disease but were doing well in treatment.

This was the fourth case confirmed in Goma, a city more than 350 kilometers (220 miles) south of where the outbreak was first detected. Health experts fear that an accelerated number of cases in Goma could lead to an outbreak of the disease in neighboring Rwanda.

Read more: Ebola in Congo's Goma potential 'game-changer'

At least 1,800 people have been killed by the deadly virus since the outbreak began a year ago — the second worst Ebola outbreak on record. Between 2013 and 2016, Ebola infected around 28,000 people in West Africa, killing an estimated 11,300 in Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone.

Watch video 01:20

Rwanda temporarily shuts border over Ebola

New Ugandan vaccine

Researchers in neighboring Uganda have launched the largest trial of an experimental Ebola vaccine that is expected to be deployed in Congo.

The Janssen Pharmaceuticals vaccine trial involves up to 800 people in Mbarara, a city in western Uganda. It has been supported by Doctors Without Borders and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

More than 180,000 people in Congo have already received an experimental Merck vaccine, but health experts are worried about the available amount of doses. Congo's former health minister, who stepped down last month, argued against the deployment of the Janssen vaccine, saying a second vaccine would cause confusion on the ground.

Pontiano Kaleebu, a Ugandan researcher who is leading the trial, said the Janssen vaccine has already been tested in about 6,000 people, most of them Africans.

"We are excited about this [trial] ... because this is one of the promising vaccines," Kaleebu told The Associated Press.

Watch video 01:23

Ebola, the deadly disease

dv/cmk (AP, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Opinion: Ebola in Congo — incompetence, mistrust and greed

A year after the outbreak of Ebola in eastern Congo, the government and aid organizations have still not succeeded in bringing the disease under control. There are many reasons for this, says Dirke Köpp. (01.08.2019)  

Congo: Performing for change

Amid government crackdowns, young people challenging the status quo risk harassment, violence, and jail. Now they’ve found a new way to push for change: volunteer work in the arts. (29.11.2016)  

Second Ebola case confirmed in Congo's Goma

Health officials fear an Ebola outbreak in eastern DR Congo could spread in Goma. Earlier in July, the city of two million people registered its first case of the deadly virus. (31.07.2019)  

Ebola in Congo's Goma potential 'game-changer'

A first case of Ebola arriving in Goma, Congo's eastern border hub, amounts to a potential "game-changer," warns the World Health Organization. It's called an appraisal meeting in Geneva while urging calm in Goma. (15.07.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Rwanda temporarily shuts border over Ebola  

Chocolate from Congo's conflict region  

Ebola, the deadly disease  

Related content

Demokratische Republik Kongo l anhaltende Ebola-Epidemie

Opinion: Ebola in Congo — incompetence, mistrust and greed 01.08.2019

A year after the outbreak of Ebola in eastern Congo, the government and aid organizations have still not succeeded in bringing the disease under control. There are many reasons for this, says Dirke Köpp.

BG Ebola-Ausbruch im Kongo

Rwanda temporarily shuts Congo border over Ebola fears 01.08.2019

Rwanda has temporarily closed the border with Congo after a third death from Ebola was confirmed in the Congolese city of Goma. With a population of 2 million, fears of an epidemic in the frontier city are growing.

Demokratische Republik Kongo l anhaltende Ebola-Epidemie

Second Ebola case confirmed in DR Congo's Goma 31.07.2019

Health officials fear an Ebola outbreak in eastern DR Congo could spread in Goma. Earlier in July, the city of two million people registered its first case of the deadly virus.

Advertisement