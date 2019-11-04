 East German defector and his captor meet again, 30 years later | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 07.11.2019

Culture

East German defector and his captor meet again, 30 years later

Jürgen Cyrulik wanted out of East Germany, but didn't know how. Fleeing through Bulgaria seemed like a possibility, so in 1988, he dared the escape but was captured. 30 years on, he meets the border guard who caught him.

Watch video 26:06

The defector and the border guard

On one side is a young man from the East German state, the GDR, who attempted to cross the Iron Curtain via the Bulgarian-Turkish border. One the other side is a duty-bound Bulgarian border soldier in his mid 30s, who wants to protect his country's border at all costs. In 1988, the two men meet. The soldier catches the East German citizen during his attempted escape and transfers him to GDR state security.

Film Der Flüchtling und der Grenzer Bulgarien (DW/Rayna Breuer)

More than 30 years later, they meet again at the same spot where they had their first encounter. The reunion was captured on camera in a DW exclusive documentary.

What were their motives? How have their lives been since? How did their experiences with the border impact their lives? A chapter of German-Bulgarian history that is not well known, and that is still taboo in Bulgaria.

In this special DW documentary now broadcast on YouTube, we show you how history has come full circle. 

 

'The Bulgarian border was extremely dangerous'

Up until the fall of the Berlin Wall, at least 2,000 GDR citizens tried to flee to the West via Bulgaria. Most of them were caught — some of them killed. Historian Christopher Nehring researched their stories. (11.04.2019)  

Dangerous escape: Fleeing the GDR through Bulgaria

In Bulgaria, parts of the former Eastern Bloc barrier are still standing, now weathered and overgrown. It was here that East Berliner Hendrik Voigtländer tried to escape to the West — but it didn't end well. (11.04.2019)  

The eternal dissident: Singer-songwriter Wolf Biermann turns 80

As the German singer-songwriter and famous former East German dissident Wolf Biermann turns 80 on November 15, he releases an autobiography which covers not only his own eventful life, but the country's history. (14.11.2016)  

The demonstration that took down East Germany

On November 4, 1989, a cabal of East German creatives and intellectuals demanded democratic reform. The result was an enormous demonstration that catalyzed the fall of the Berlin Wall. (04.11.2019)  

Angela Merkel's American dream — if the Berlin Wall hadn't fallen

If the Berlin Wall had never fallen in 1989, today the German Chancellor might be on a road trip through the US and listening to Bruce Springsteen, she told a magazine. But she wouldn't have taken an American car. (05.11.2019)  

Compelling attempts to escape the GDR

Some East German residents went to great lengths to escape a repressive GDR regime. On the anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, here's a look at some of the more acrobatic of those brave flights for freedom. (09.11.2018)  

The defector and the border guard  

Deutschland Alexanderplatz-Demonstration 1989

The demonstration that took down East Germany 04.11.2019

On November 4, 1989, a cabal of East German creatives and intellectuals demanded democratic reform. The result was an enormous demonstration that catalyzed the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Taiwan Taipei | Wolf Biermann beim „Taipei Poetry Festival 2019“

Wolf Biermann: To call the Nazi era 'bird shit' is criminal 07.11.2019

He was one of the harshest critics of the East German dictatorship. Today, 30 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, Wolf Biermann's criticism has found a new target, and he's as provocative as ever.

Bruce Springsteen Amerika Frankfurter Waldstadion Deutschland

Bruce Springsteen: An icon of freedom in East Germany 06.11.2019

Chancellor Angela Merkel, who grew up in the former GDR, revealed that she dreamed of American freedom and Bruce Springsteen before the Wall came down. Here's why the US singer embodied hope for East Germans.

