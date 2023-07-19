  1. Skip to content
CatastropheNicaragua

Earthquake rocks Central America

40 minutes ago

The earthquake, initially measured at 6.5 magnitude, struck Nicaragua, Guatemala and other countries on the Pacific coast. It has not yet triggered a tsunami warning.

https://p.dw.com/p/4U6Qm
Pacific coast of Nicaragua
There have been no casualties so farImage: Alfredo Zuniga/AP Photo/picture alliance

A powerful earthquake shook many countries in Central America on Tuesday, with a magnitude of 6.5.

The quake shook much of Central America late on Tuesday evening, from Nicaragua to Guatemala, forcing residents in some cities onto the streets.

 The epicenter of the earthquake was 27 miles (43 kilometers) south of Intipuca, El Salvador, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

No immediate report of victims, damage

The USGS, however, added that the tremor did not trigger a Tsunami warning. No damages were immediately reported, the USGS said, while Nicaraguan authorities reported no immediate victims within their country.

Residents of El Salvador's capital of San Salvador ran into the streets as the ground beneath them shook. However, no damages or injuries were immediately reported.

The tremor was also felt in Honduras and Belize, the Reuters news agency reported.

Earlier this year, a strong earthquake struck Ecuador, and Peru killing over a dozen and leaving a trail of destruction behind.

Deadly earthquake jolts Ecuador and Peru

rmt/jsi (AP, Reuters)

Russian recruits at the shooting range

Russian deserters keep fleeing abroad

Politics9 hours ago
