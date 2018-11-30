Earthquake rattles southern Alaska

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake in the largest city in the northwestern US state of Alaska rattled buildings in the city of Anchorage and caused lampposts and trees to sway.

A tsunami warning was issued by one agency for the coastal areas of southern Alaska, including Cook Inlet and the southern Kenai Peninsula. Authorities have instructed people to seek high ground.

The US Geological Survey also logged several strong aftershocks in the area, as is common after any larger quake. They added that the epicenter of the quake appeared to be located 7 miles (13 kilometers) north of Anchorage.

It is unclear whether there were injuries.

Major damage to roads

Anchorage residents posted pictures on social media of massively cracked roads and damaged buildings following the earthquake.

Journalist Cassie Schirm with TV station KTVA posted a picture on Twitter showing the damage to the station's newsroom.

Another social media user shared a video showing a severely damaged section of a highway with a car marooned in the middle of the cracked road.

The US state of Alaksa experiences around 40,000 earthquakes a year, with more large earthquakes than all the other 49 US states combined. In March 1964, Alaska was hit by a 9.2 magnitude earthquake that lasted over 4 minutes — the strongest recorded in US history. That quake triggered a tsunami that claimed around 130 lives.

