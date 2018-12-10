 E-Cigarettes can cause heart attacks, vascular diseases and depression | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 07.03.2019

Health

E-Cigarettes can cause heart attacks, vascular diseases and depression

A US study shows that e-cigarettes are harmful: Vapers risk heart disease and depression. But conventional cigarettes are even more dangerous.

A woman smoking an e-cigarette in a store in Gelnhausen, Germany (REUTERS/K. Pfaffenbach)

Smokers of E-Cigarettes have - in comparison to non-smokers - a 56% higher risk of heart attacks. The risk of a stroke is also about 30% higher.

Coronary artery disease occurs about ten percent more frequently and circulatory problems, including blood clots 44% percent more frequently. Depression, anxiety and other emotional disorders occur about twice as frequently as in non-smokers.

These findings come from a team led by medical professor Mohinder Vindyhal, assistant professor at the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Wichita. Vindyhal will present his research results at the ACC19 cardiology congress in New Orleans on March 18, 2019. 

Don't use that vaporizer!

"I wouldn't want any of my patients nor my family members to vape," Vindyhal said. "We found that regardless of how frequently someone uses e-cigarettes, daily or just on some days, they are still more likely to have a heart attack or coronary artery disease."

Read more: E-cigarettes may harm unborn babies, immune system, say scientists

  • Bildergalerie zur E-Zigarette

    E-cigarettes: things we should know about a growing trend

    A new hip, trend

    Health awareness days come and go, as do fashions...but are e-cigarettes a worthy fad? With awareness growing, the debate around e-cigarettes is also heating up. How much of an alternative are e-cigarettes to traditional cigarettes? And how should they be treated by the law?

  • Infografik Elektronische Zigarette Englisch

    E-cigarettes: things we should know about a growing trend

    How they work

    E-cigarettes consist of a vaporizer and a container with a flavored nicotine solution. When the smoker draws on the e-cigarette, the liquid vaporizes and the vapor can be inhaled. The device is battery-powered, and the battery has to be recharged regularly, for example via a USB-connector on a computer.

  • Bildergalerie zur E-Zigarette

    E-cigarettes: things we should know about a growing trend

    The spice of life

    The most popular solutions are tobacco and tobacco-menthol flavored. Then there are fruity flavors, such as strawberry and apple. You can choose between different nicotine strengths, but there are also solutions which do not contain any nicotine at all - or any flavor.

  • E-Zigarre

    E-cigarettes: things we should know about a growing trend

    It doesn't stop at cigarettes

    There are electronic cigars and pipes and a mini-version of a cigarette. A one-way cigarette for the occasional smoker costs about ten euros.

  • Bildergalerie zur E-Zigarette

    E-cigarettes: things we should know about a growing trend

    No tobacco

    Smoking is defined as "breathing in smoke from burning substances, [or] burning parts of plants." The main difference with e-cigarettes is nothing burns. That's why e-cigarettes are said to be less harmful than tobacco smoking. But as the liquids contain nicotine, they can still cause a strong addiction.

  • Bildergalerie zur E-Zigarette

    E-cigarettes: things we should know about a growing trend

    Legislation debate

    There's a big debate over whether e-cigarettes should fall under smoking legislation - in Germany and other European countries. If they were treated the same way as normal cigarettes, e-cigarettes would have to be banned from restaurants and pubs. But for now they are - technically - allowed.

  • Swedish House Mafia HOPE Concert für den Iran 2013

    E-cigarettes: things we should know about a growing trend

    Mysterious ingredients

    E-cigarette liquids contain many chemicals. One, for example, is propylene glycol, a colorless, almost odorless organic compound. It is used in smoke machines, as a solvent in many pharmaceuticals, as a food additive, and in toothpaste.

  • Elektronische Zigarette

    E-cigarettes: things we should know about a growing trend

    Health risks unknown

    So is it better to continue smoking tobacco cigarettes or switch to e-cigarettes? Some experts say e-cigarettes are less harmful. But your best option is to stop smoking altogether. More and more studies are finding health risks associated with e-cigarettes. But there are no long-term studies yet. So who knows what we'll find down the track.

    Author: Hannah Fuchs / bo


His study disproves the widespread myth that e-cigarettes are harmless because they do not emit fumes and thus release fewer toxins from the combustion process into the lungs.

However, normal cigarettes performed even worse than e-cigarettes, according to the study. There, the risk of a heart attack was 165% higher, coronary artery disease 94% higher and stroke 78% higher.

Vindyhal used data from the National Health Interview Survey of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. 

It included data from 96,467 participants from surveys taken in 2014, 2016 and 2018. In 2015, the questionnaire did not include a question on e-cigarettes. 

Younger people vape more 

On average, consumers of e-cigarettes were younger than those of traditional cigarettes with an age of 33 years compared to over 40 years. 

"Until now, little has been known about cardiovascular effects relative to e-cigarette use," Vindyhal says. "These findings are a real wake-up call and should prompt more action and awareness about the dangers of e-cigarettes."

In e-cigarettes different carrier liquids are evaporated. These may contain chemicals such as glycerol, propylene or ethylene glycol.

In addition, the liquids contain various flavors and other chemicals. The temperature of the electrically operated "cigarette" must be high enough to generate steam.

Vindyhal estimates that there are more than 460 different e-cigarette types on the US market and more than 7700 flavors. About one in 20 US citizen "vapes" already. 

Read more: 'E-cigarettes must be treated like tobacco cigarettes'

  • Symbolbild Aktive Familie

    The heart - a beating technical marvel

    More love for your heart

    An international study found many of us believe only older people are at risk of heart attacks - and as a result, that only older people have to be careful. But the German Heart Foundation says that's not true. The earlier you start looking after your heart - through an active lifestyle and healthy diet - the better. After all, you've only got one heart!

  • Flash-Galerie Herzschlag EKG

    The heart - a beating technical marvel

    Nifty little pump

    The heart is a marvel of technology. The fist-sized, hollow muscle contracts about 70 times per minute, pumping up to 10,000 liters of blood through the body. And it does that your whole life. If necessary, the heart can pump about five times that much blood - for instance, when we are jogging.

  • Das menschliche Herz

    The heart - a beating technical marvel

    Real muscle work

    The heart may be "just" a muscle - but it's a very special one. Like the muscles in your legs and arms, it can contract as fast and with as much power. But the heart has incredible stamina, and never gets tired. What's more, all heart muscle cells are linked, so they contract in unison.

  • Das menschliche Herz

    The heart - a beating technical marvel

    Life saver

    If a heart beats slower than it should, a patient can be fitted with a pacemaker. First implanted in 1958, the device sends electrical impulses to the heart muscle. These days, pacemakers can function for from five to 12 years - on average, about eight.

  • Das menschliche Herz

    The heart - a beating technical marvel

    Open-heart surgery

    To operate on a heart, surgeons have to stop it temporarily. This halts the circulation of blood - which would technically be fatal. But in the 1950s, scientists were able to solve this problem by developing the heart-lung machine. That machine takes over the function of the heart and lungs, enriching the blood with oxygen and pumping it through the body.

  • Herzkatheter-Untersuchung

    The heart - a beating technical marvel

    The heart via the groin

    Modern medicine allows doctors to examine and perform surgery on the heart without cutting open the patient's ribcage. Instead, an intracardiac catheter - more or less a thin plastic tube - is inserted through veins and arteries in the groin, the elbow or the wrist. This tube is then pushed into the heart, requiring only local anesthesia.

  • Das menschliche Herz

    The heart - a beating technical marvel

    Foldable heart valve

    If a heart valve is not working or worn out, you need a new one. Doctors might use a biological replacement from pigs, and mechanical heart valves made from metal are also an alternative. Modern artificial heart valves are foldable (pictured above) and can be inserted in endoscopic surgery via a catheter. This way, no open-heart operation is needed.

  • Das menschliche Herz

    The heart - a beating technical marvel

    Putting heart into it

    The first heart transplantation took place in 1967 - quite a sensation, back then. Nowadays, this operation is no longer a rarity. Every year, surgeons around the world transplant several thousand donor hearts from people who have died. The patients who receive a donor heart, however, have to take medication for the rest of their lives to prevent their own body from rejecting the foreign organ.

  • Kunstherz

    The heart - a beating technical marvel

    A pump inside

    Donor hearts are rare, and there are waiting lists for recipients. If a heart is not working properly anymore, an artificial heart may support it. In that case, the sick heart stays in the body, and is supported by an implanted pump. This pump is powered by an external energy supply.

  • 08.01.2015 DW Projekt Zukunft Kunstherz

    The heart - a beating technical marvel

    Plastic heart

    One research dream is to create an artifical heart that can replace the sick patient's heart completely. It would be inserted into the body, not require any external connection and would beat for many years without failure. Not an easy task - although some prototypes already exist.

    Author: Brigitte Osterath / za


