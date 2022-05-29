 DW talks to military analyst Frank Ledwidge about Ukraine′s equipment situation | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 13.06.2022

DW News

DW talks to military analyst Frank Ledwidge about Ukraine's equipment situation

Watch video 03:36

May 25, 2022, Sivers k, Ukraine: Ruins can be seen in a grain silo in the town of Sivers k, Donbas. A grain silo in the Donbas region has been destroyed by Russian shelling, as the region is under heavy attack, with Ukraine and Russian forces contesting the area, amid the Russian full invasion of Ukraine started on February 24, the war that has killed numerous civilians and soldiers. Sivers k Ukraine - ZUMAs197 20220525_zaa_s197_181 Copyright: xAlexxChanx

Russians 'will have expended their momentum' after battle for Severodonetsk, analyst says 29.05.2022

DW speaks to military analyst Frank Ledwidge about Russian strikes on a train station in Kramatorsk.

Russian strikes on train station 'deliberate,' says military analyst 08.04.2022

Rows of sprouting corn in fields somewhere in Ukraine

Ukraine's agriculture industry sees huge losses 13.06.2022

TOPSHOT - Civilians are evacuated from the city of Lysychansk, eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, on June 11, 2022. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Lysychansk residents flee amid fighting in eastern Ukraine 13.06.2022

30.05.2022 A photograph shows an explosion in the city of Severodonetsk during heavy fightings between Ukrainian and Russian troops at eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on May 30, 2022, on the 96th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - EU leaders will try to overcome Hungary's rejection of a Russian oil embargo on May 30, 2022 as part of a further tightening of sanctions against Moscow, whose forces are advancing in eastern Ukraine, with fighting in the heart of the key city of Severodonetsk. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP)

Top stories in 90 seconds 13.06.2022

Federal police officers arrive at the pier with items found during a search for Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and freelance British journalist Dom Phillips in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil, Sunday, June 12, 2022. Divers from Brazil's firefighters corps found a backpack and laptop Sunday in the remote Amazon area where Pereira and Phillips went missing a week ago, firefighters said. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)

Brazilian authorities find belongings of missing journalist and companion 13.06.2022

Workers in protective suits are seen outside a residential compound under lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Suen

Beijing mass tests millions after new COVID-19 outbreak 13.06.2022

11.06.2022 *** Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen make statements following their talks in Kyiv on June 11, 2022. - EU chief Ursula von der Leyen visited Ukraine on June 11, 2022 to discuss the country's hopes of joining the bloc, as President Volodymyr Zelensky warned the world not to look away from the conflict devastating his country. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine and western Balkan countries seek to join EU 13.06.2022

Read also

FILE PHOTO: A local resident stands next to debris of an open market destroyed by a military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine April 16, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko/File Photo

Germany promises modern air defense systems to Ukraine — as it happened 01.06.2022

The US and Germany will supply Ukrainian forces with more advanced rocket systems and munitions. Fighting has intensified as Russia pushes to control the eastern Luhansk region. Follow DW for the latest.

Ukraine: Separatists claim to have control of key Donbas town — as it happened

Ukraine: Separatists claim to have control of key Donbas town — as it happened 27.05.2022

Russian-backed separatists claim control of key Donbas town; UN records over 4,000 civilian deaths since invasion.

29.4.2022, Kiew**** Folgen eines Raketenangriffs auf ein Wohnhaus in Kiew

Ukraine: Radio Free Europe journalist killed in Kyiv shelling — as it happened 29.04.2022

Reporter Vira Hyrych lost her life when a Russian missile hit her home in central Kyiv. The attack took place during the visit of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Eine Anwohnerin betrachtet ein bei schweren Kämpfen beschädigtes Wohnhaus in einem von den von Russland unterstützten Separatisten kontrollierten Gebiet in Mariupol. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Ukraine says planned Mariupol evacuations fell short — as it happened 20.04.2022

An agreed humanitarian corridor to allow civilians escape the besieged city "did not work as planned," according to Kyiv, as a deadline to surrender put forward by Russia lapsed. Follow DW for the latest.