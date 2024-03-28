DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr. March 28, 2024

From prisoner to president: Bassirou Diomaye Faye is Senegal's youngest ever elected leader. Can he lead his country into a new chapter? Plus: Nigeria has seen dozens of mass abductions this year, we ask a hostage negotiator who is behind the criminal industry?
And: The Kenya-Somali film 'Bufis' intertwines fiction with real events: a story about chasing your dreams - no matter what it takes.
