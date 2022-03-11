DW News

DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr, 3 June, 2022

Africa's invisible killer - air pollution. Kampala's pollution levels are so high that one environmental activist is suing the city +++ 70 years ago, the Mau Mau uprising against British colonial rule began. Many who were tortured are yet to receive compensation. One tells us Queen Elizabeth should pay up! +++ And we meet the son of a music legend in Mali, singing for peace in a troubled region.