DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr, 13 May, 2022

We look at the hunger crisis in East and West Africa, where millions are at risk of starvation. But Senegal's economy minister tells us that Africa shouldn't rely on other countries for food. Plus, we hear why South Africans are relaxed about a possible fifth wave of COVID-19. And: Kenya's roller skaters are aiming to go international.