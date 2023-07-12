DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, December 7, 2023

In Guinea-Bissau, the president dissolves parliament after an alleged coup attempt, but the opposition accuses him of staging a coup of his own. And: We hear how efforts are making progress in Nigeria to help male survivors of sexual abuse. Plus: What's left of Nelson Mandela's legacy in South Africa?
DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.