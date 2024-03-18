DW meets Iranian blinded during women’s rights protest

Human RightsIranDW meets Iranian blinded during women’s rights protest To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHuman RightsIranBamdad Esmaili03/18/2024March 18, 2024Kowsar Eftekhari was part of the Iranian uprising labeled 'Woman, Life, Freedom.' After she was blinded in the right eye during one protest and a warrant for her arrest was issued, she fled the country. DW met Eftekhari in Berlin.https://p.dw.com/p/4dsKNAdvertisement