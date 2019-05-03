 DW hands historic CD to Greek president on Press Freedom Day | News | DW | 03.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

DW hands historic CD to Greek president on Press Freedom Day

Peter Limbourg, DW Director General, has presented Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos with a special gift during a trip to Athens: a new CD featuring DW broadcasts from the time of the military dictatorship in Greece.

DW Director General Peter Limbourg with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos

Deutsche Welle (DW) and Greece enjoy a special relationship. During the military dictatorship that ruled the country from 1967 to 1974, DW's Greek service took a clear stance on behalf of those fighting for freedom and democracy within Greece and in exile.

From 1969 onwards, DW reported extensively on the resistance. And Greeks heard about mass arrests and torture for the first time.

Since then, many Greeks have remained loyal followers of Germany's international broadcaster and value it as a reliable source of information.

  • Militärputsch in Griechenland 1967 (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Haber)

    The junta of Athens and the Greek DW program

    The military coup of 1967

    A small group of conspirators led by colonel Georgios Papadopoulos, lieutenant-general Stylianos Pattakos and general Georgios Zoitakis executed a coup d'etat late on April 21, 1967. That night, the first wave of arrests swept Greece. An estimated 8,000 people were detained, among them sitting ministers, countless journalists, lawyers, writers and artists.

  • Griechenland Junta Militärdiktatur (picture alliance/AP Photo)

    The junta of Athens and the Greek DW program

    Seven years of junta rule

    The parliament was disempowered, tens of thousands of people - in particular those leaning to the political left - were jailed and banished to island prisons. The seven years of the military regime were marked by despotism, extensive censorship, torture and murder. Thousands were killed.

  • Zeitzeugeninterviews, Deutsche Welle in der Zeit der Militärdiktatur (DW)

    The junta of Athens and the Greek DW program

    Broadcasting from Cologne to Greece

    DW started broadcasting its Greek-language program from its then-headquarters in Cologne in 1964. After the military seized control in Greece, the program gave a voice to critics of the new regime. DW was one of the few outlets available to Greek citizens that provided unrestricted information, making it a thorn in the junta's side.

  • Zeitzeugeninterviews, Deutsche Welle in der Zeit der Militärdiktatur (DW)

    The junta of Athens and the Greek DW program

    Dissident news and banned music

    Every day from 9:40 to 10:40 p.m., DW broadcasted news, opinion pieces, press reviews, features on the events in Greece and interviews with anti-regime activists. Greek music was also part of the program. This included tunes that had been banned by the military dictators, such as the songs of composer and famous opposition supporter Mikis Theodorakis.

  • Zeitzeugeninterviews, Deutsche Welle in der Zeit der Militärdiktatur (DW)

    The junta of Athens and the Greek DW program

    United against the junta

    People from all walks of life with widely different political views were part of DW's Greek department. The one thing they could all agree upon: A military dictatorship was not acceptable. Pictured here: G. Heyer, A. Maropoulos, G. Kladakis, D. Koulmas, K. Nikolaou (from left to right).

  • Zeitzeugeninterviews, Deutsche Welle in der Zeit der Militärdiktatur (Bildagentur Ullstein)

    The junta of Athens and the Greek DW program

    A protest tour against the regime

    When she arrived in Berlin, Melina Mercouri was greeted by German novelist Günter Grass. Merkouri was a successful Greek actress, singer and politician who had left her home country for exile in France in 1967. "The military junta is a disgrace for a democratic Europe," Merkouri said when she visited Germany's biggest city on an international protest tour against the regime.

  • Zeitzeugeninterviews, Deutsche Welle in der Zeit der Militärdiktatur (DW)

    The junta of Athens and the Greek DW program

    Counterattacks from the regime

    The regime systemically disrupted DW's shortwave signal. Newspaper "Nea Politeia" - a mouthpiece for the Athens regime - tried but failed to damage the reputation of the DW editorial team. "The rodents of the Cologne radio broadcaster;" read the title page of their June 8, 1969 issue. But 3 million Greeks still followed the broadcast every night.

  • Zeitzeugeninterviews, Deutsche Welle in der Zeit der Militärdiktatur (Bildagentur Ullstein)

    The junta of Athens and the Greek DW program

    A concert turned demonstration

    "When Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis conducted the performance of his own songs in the sold-out concert hall yesterday, the concert was spontaneously turned into a demonstration after the intermission by the many Greeks attending the event," newspaper "Hamburger Abendblatt" wrote after Theodorakis' performance in Hamburg on Februar 2, 1972.

  • Studentenaufstand in Griechenland 1973 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The junta of Athens and the Greek DW program

    The voice of the Athens Polytechnic

    On November 14, 1973, students of the Polytechnic in Athens went on strike to protest against the regime. They barricaded the campus and opened a radio station. Their voices were broadcast across Greece by DW. The student boycott marked the beginning of the end for the dictatorship, which ultimately collapsed in Mid-1974. The myth of DW as the "voice of freedom" lasts to this day.

    Author: Maria Rigoutsou


'Voices of Freedom'

On World Press Freedom Day on May 3, DW Director General Peter Limbourg continued this tradition on a trip to Athens. Limbourg presented Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos with a CD featuring DW broadcasts from the time of dictatorship.

"The Greek service of the DW was the voice of freedom during the military dictatorship," said Limbourg. "Even more than 50 years later it is still an example of how important foreign broadcasting is when democracy is in danger."

President Pavlopoulos thanked DW on behalf of all Greeks "for being the voice of freedom and democracy from the heart of Europe during the dictatorship. But also for the constructive role it played during the financial crisis."

Read more: Greeks recall 1973 student defiance of junta

  • German Field Marshal Walther von Brauchitsch on the Acropolis in May 1941 (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Greece's turbulent modern history

    Hitler's army invades Greece

    A turning point in the history of Greece: The German Wehrmacht invaded the country in April 1941. German field marshal Walther von Brauchitsch (center left), commander in chief of the army, is seen here visiting the Acropolis. Liberation of the mainland came in October 1944. Not all Greeks were opposed to the Nazis. But first, a look further back...

  • Otto von Wittelsbach (photo: picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Greece's turbulent modern history

    A Bavarian prince as the first 'Greek' king

    In 1453, Constantinople (now Istanbul), the capital of the Byzantine Empire, fell to the Ottomans. Greece thereby came under a centurieslong Ottoman rule. The liberation struggle of the Greeks began in 1821 in the Peloponnese, and the Greek state was established in 1830. Otto von Wittelsbach, second son of the Bavarian King Ludwig I, became its king (1832-1862).

  • The last Greek troops to enter Smyrne (Smyrna/ now Izmir) on 8th September 1922 (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    Greece's turbulent modern history

    A bitter defeat

    Greece joined the Allies during the First World War. In 1919, with the approval of the victorious powers, they tried to use the Turkish defeat to bring Eastern Thrace and the area of Izmir and its Greek inhabitants under Greek control. In 1922, the Greco-Turkish War ended with the defeat of Greece.

  • Young Muslim refugees in Turkey, during the exchange of Greek and Turkish minority groups agreed at the Lausanne Conference (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

    Greece's turbulent modern history

    Turkish-Greek population exchange

    A large-scale exchange of minority populations was agreed upon in the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne. Some 1.5 million Greeks left Turkey for Greece, while around 500,000 Turks left Greece for Turkey. Social unrest also began in Greece after WWI. From 1924 to 1936 the country was politically very unstable.

  • German army invading Greece (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

    Greece's turbulent modern history

    From authoritarian regime to the Wehrmacht

    On August 4, 1936 General Ioannis Metaxas suspended the Greek parliament and constitution to install an authoritarian regime that ruled until April 1941. On October 28, 1940, Metaxas rejected Italian dictator Mussolini's ultimatum to grant Italy access to Greek territory, leading to the Greco-Italian war. After Italy was defeated and pushed back, the German Wehrmacht invaded Greece in April 1941.

  • Photo taken in December 1944 in Athens, during the World War II of communists partisans being arrested (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

    Greece's turbulent modern history

    German regime of terror

    From June 1943 to June 1944, the German occupiers reportedly killed more than 20,000 suspected partisans, imprisoned nearly 26,000 more, and shot nearly 5,000 hostages. Altogether 81 percent of Greece's Jews were murdered in the extermination camps Auschwitz and Treblinka. In October 1944 the Nazi-German Wehrmacht was forced to withdraw from Greece.

  • Officers plan the assault on Mount Kiapha at Mount Lyoku during the Greek Civil War, while a Greek Orthodox priest drinks coffee (Photo by Federico Patellani/Getty Images)

    Greece's turbulent modern history

    Civil war in Greece

    The Greek Civil War started shortly after World War II, lasting from March 1946 to October 1949. It was the continuation of a conflict that had started in 1943 between the leftist Democratic Army of Greece and the right-wing Greek conservatives and monarchists. The consequences were catastrophic. There were nearly 57,000 dead among the civilian population alone.

  • reek Prime Minister Georgios Papadopoulos (C), with deputy Prime Minister Stylianos Pattakos (L) and coordination minister Nikolaos Makarezos (R), during a ceremony at the military school in Athens (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

    Greece's turbulent modern history

    Military putsch

    After the civil war, it was mainly the Americans who helped the Greeks rebuild the country. Political instability continued into the following years. On April 21, 1967, right-wing army officers (above) seized power in a coup and set up a military dictatorship that lasted until 1974. Politicians, trade unionists and intellectuals were arrested by the thousands, imprisoned and tortured.

  • Konstantin Karamanlis (center) sworn in office in 1974 (photo: picture-alliance/UFI)

    Greece's turbulent modern history

    Return to democracy

    After seven years of dictatorship, the junta resigned in July 1974. Former Prime Minister Konstantinos Karamanlis, who lived in exile during the dictatorship, was sworn in as a transitional premier. Free elections were held within the following year, a new constitution was enacted and junta officers were arrested. Greece has been an EU member since 1981 and a member of the Eurozone since 2001.

    Author: Maria Rigoutsou (eg)


The recordings come from the archive of the late writer and journalist Alexander Skinas, one of the main commentators of the Greek editorial team in the early 1970s. Two contributions by Giorgos Nikolaou, the then editor-in-chief, who later served as Vice President of the European Parliament, are also on the audio document, among them an interview with a penitent spy in the service of the junta, created shortly after the dictatorship was overcome.

For the head of DW's Greek service, Spiros Moskovou, the CD is a testament to the power of radio in Greece at that time. "It is very revealing to see how the colleagues then kept the balance between open condemnation of the regime and the standards of professional, independent journalism," Moskovou said.

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

DW Director General Limbourg visits Athens on World Press Freedom Day

Peter Limbourg, director general of DW, met President Prokopis Pavlopoulos during a visit to Greece. Limbourg presented him with a CD featuring DW radio broadcasts from the time of the military dictatorship in Greece.  (03.05.2019)  

A peaceful weapon for democracy

Fifty years ago, a military coup was staged in Greece. The violent government takeover was followed by a ruthless regime that lasted seven years. Back then, DW played a key role for the resistance. (21.04.2017)  

Greeks recall 1973 student defiance of junta

Athens protesters decrying a 1973 military crushing of a student uprising converged on the US Embassy. Radicals clashed with police after a peaceful main march. (18.11.2018)  

Greece's turbulent modern history

The history of modern Greece has been marked by political instability. Here are some of the most important events since the founding of the state in the 19th century to this day. (12.10.2018)  

The junta of Athens and the Greek DW program

During the military dictatorship in Greece, DW made journalism history. (21.04.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Press freedom declining in Slovakia, say journalists 03.05.2019

In Slovakia last year's murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée led to mass demonstrations and forced the prime minister to stand down. But Slovak journalists investigating corruption tell DW they still don't feel safe.

Berlin, Deutsche Welle

DW calls on Venezuela to restart broadcasts 14.04.2019

Venezuelan authorities have taken the Spanish channel of Germany's international broadcaster off air. DW Director General Peter Limbourg has called on them to reinstate it — but also gave tips to viewers on access.

DW launches Turkish YouTube channel 29.04.2019

DW has joined up with the BBC, France 24 and Voice of America to launch a Turkish YouTube channel. The platform aims to bring independent information and under-reported stories to a broad audience.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  