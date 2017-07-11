Dutch Protestant Church admits role in persecution of Jews

The Protestant Church of the Netherlands (PKN) made a far-reaching recognition of guilt on Sunday for its failure to do more for Jews during World War II.

PKN chairman Rene de Reuver said the church's role began long before Adolf Hitler came to power in Germany. He said the PKN now recognizes that the church "laid the ground under which anti-Semitism and hatred could flourish."

"The church recognizes faults and feels a present responsibility," he said. "Anti-Semitism is a sin against God and against people. The Protestant Church is also part of this sinful history.

De Reuver promised that the Protestant church would work to fight anti-Semitism going forward. "We undertake to do everything possible to further develop Judeo-Christian relations into a deep friendship of two equal partners, united among others in the fight against contemporary anti-Semitism."

Looking back on Kristallnacht, the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms What happened on November 9-10, 1938? Anti-Semitic mobs, led by SA paramilitaries, went on rampages throughout Nazi Germany. Synagogues like this one in the eastern city of Chemnitz and other Jewish-owned property were destroyed, and Jews were subject to public humiliation and arrested. According to official records, at least 91 Jews were killed — though the real death toll was likely much higher.

Looking back on Kristallnacht, the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms What's behind the name? The street violence against German Jews is known by a variety of names. Berliners called it Kristallnacht, from which the English "Night of Broken Glass" is derived. It recalls the shards of shattered glass from the windows of synagogues, homes and Jewish-owned businesses. Nowadays, in German, it's also common to speak of the "pogrom night" or the "November pogroms."

Looking back on Kristallnacht, the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms What was the official reason for the pogrom? The event that provided the excuse for the violence was the murder of German diplomat Ernst vom Rath by Herschel Grynszpan, a 17-year-old Polish Jew. Vom Rath was shot at close range at the German Embassy in Paris on November 7, and died days later. Grynszpan wasn't executed for the crime; no one knows whether he survived the Third Reich or died in a concentration camp.

Looking back on Kristallnacht, the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms How did the violence start? After vom Rath's death, Adolf Hitler gave Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels permission to launch the pogrom. Violence had already broken out in some places, and Goebbels gave a speech indicating the Nazis would not quash any "spontaneous" protests against the Jews. The SS were instructed to allow "only such measures as do not entail any danger to German lives and property."

Looking back on Kristallnacht, the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms Was the violence an expression of popular anger? No — that was just the official Nazi party line, but no one believed it. Constant references to "operations" and "measures" in Nazi documents clearly indicate the violence was planned ahead of time. It's unclear what ordinary Germans thought of the mayhem. There is evidence of popular disapproval, but the fact that the couple in the left of this picture appear to be laughing also speaks volumes.

Looking back on Kristallnacht, the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms What did the Nazis hope to gain? In line with their racist ideology, the Nazis wanted to intimidate Jews into voluntarily leaving Germany. To this end, Jews were often paraded through the streets and humiliated, as seen in this image. Their persecutors were also motivated by economic interests. Jews fleeing the Third Reich were charged extortionate "emigration levies," and their property was often confiscated.

Looking back on Kristallnacht, the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms Did the pogrom serve the Nazis' purpose? After the widespread violence German Jews were under no illusions about Nazi intentions, and those who could left the country. But such naked aggression played badly in the foreign press and offended many Germans' desire for order. Later, further anti-Jewish measures took more bureaucratic forms, such as the requirement that Jews wear a visible yellow Star of David stitched to their clothing.

Looking back on Kristallnacht, the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms What was the immediate aftermath? After the pogroms, the Nazi leadership instituted a whole raft of anti-Jewish measures, including a levy to help pay for the damage of November 9-10, 1938. The second-most powerful man in the Third Reich at the time, Hermann Göring, famously remarked: "I would not want to be a Jew in Germany."

Looking back on Kristallnacht, the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms What is Kristallnacht's place in history? In 1938, the beginning of what became known as the Holocaust was still two years away. But there is an obvious line of continuity from the pogrom to the mass murder of European Jews, in which the Nazi leadership would continue to develop and intensify their anti-Semitic hatred. In the words of one contemporary historian, the pogrom was a "prelude to genocide." Author: Jefferson Chase



The long-awaited, historic statement came at a solemn ceremony in Amsterdam for Monday's anniversary of the Nazi's anti-Jew Kristallnacht pogrom, also known as the "Night of Broken Glass."

On November 9, 1938, Jews were terrorized throughout Germany and Austria. At least 81 were killed and up to 30,000 Jewish men were arrested. Hundreds of synagogues were burned down and around 7,500 Jewish business were vandalized.

The Netherlands was occupied by Germany in May 1940, after which around 140,000 Jews, or three-quarters of all Jews living in the country, were murdered.

