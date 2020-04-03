Visit the new DW website

Dustin Hoffman

Dustin Hoffman is a highly popular and Oscar-winning US actor particularly acclaimed for his performances in "The Graduate," "Kramer vs.Kramer" and "Rain Man." He is best known for playing anti-heroes.

Born into a secular Jewish family in Los Angeles in 1937, Dustin Hoffman dropped out of college to train as an actor at the Pasadena Playhouse. There he met actor Gene Hackman with whom he moved to New York to work in television and off-Broadway plays. "I lived below the official American poverty line until I was 31," Hoffman, who achieved his breakthrough with "The Graduate" in 1967, said. Among his other major films are "Midnight Cowboy" in which he played a homeless man in New York, "Tootsie" where he played an actor who must dress up as a woman and the political satire "Wag the Dog." Hoffman is also much acclaimed for his stage work, particularly for roles in "Death of a Salesman" and "The Merchant of Venice."

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2017 file photo, Dustin Hoffman arrives at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hoffman is apologizing for alleged sexual harassment of a 17-year-old intern in 1985. Writer Anna Graham Hunter alleges that the 80-year-old actor groped her on the set of TV movie “Death of a Salesman” and “talked about sex to me and in front of me.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) |

Dustin Hoffman faces new sexual assault claims 15.12.2017

A woman has accused Hollywood star Dustin Hoffman of exposing himself to her in a hotel room when she was 16, according to Variety. Two others claim Hoffman assaulted them while they were working on the 1987 film Ishtar.
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - JUNE 13: Princess Maertha Louise of Norway and her husband Ari Behn attend the royal wedding of Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Sofia Hellqvist at The Royal Palace on June 13, 2015 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Norway ex-royal says Kevin Spacey groped him 08.12.2017

The former husband of Princess Martha Louise told a radio station that Spacey grabbed him at a Nobel Peace Prize concert. On the same day, new allegations surfaced about actor Dustin Hoffman.
May 8, 2017*** FILE - This Jan. 29, 2010, file photo shows the Hollywood sign near the top of Beachwood Canyon adjacent to Griffith Park in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles. Mayor Eric Garcetti has floated the possibility of building an aerial tram to the Hollywood sign. Garcetti spokesman George Kivork said in a statement Monday, May 8, 2017, that the mayor is open to exploring ideas that ease congestion and encourage creative thinking. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) |

Hollywood sexual harassment scandal widens with further accusations 02.11.2017

Further stars have been accused of sexual harassment as more women and men come forward. The latest accusations affect a major director and a legendary actor.
3106652 05/21/2017 Actor Dustin Hoffman at the premiere of the film The Meyerowitz Stories at the 70th International Cannes Film Festival. Asatur Yesayants/Sputnik Foto: Asatur Yesayants/Sputnik/dpa |

An irresistibly versatile actor: Dustin Hoffman turns 80 08.08.2017

From "The Graduate" to "Tootsie," Dustin Hoffman has tackled an incredible variety of roles - and he's still at it as he now turns 80. Here's a look back at the charismatic actor's impressive career.
US actor Dustin Hoffman poses in May 1975, during the Cannes International Film Festival. In 1967 Dustin Hoffman became famous with his role in 'The Graduate' which brought his first Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe in 1968 . He received many awards, Golden Globes and among them two oscars as Best Actor for 'Kramer vs. Kramer' in 1980 and 'Rain Man' in 1989. (Photo credit should read /AFP/Getty Images)

Dustin Hoffman's most memorable roles 08.08.2017

He has starred in at least 61 movies. As Dustin Hoffman turns 80 on August 8, here are highlights from his career.

03.05.2017 Volker Schloendorff Premiere Premiere Rueckkehr nach Montauk im City Kino in Muenchen am 03.05.2017 | Verwendung weltweit

Volker Schlöndorff: 'There is a major volte-face taking place' in France 05.05.2017

Renowned German filmmaker Volker Schlöndorff told DW why he's optimistic about the French election - and why he turned down Steven Spielberg to take on a political crisis.
01.2012 DW Kino eng

KINO - The Movie Magazine | 24.12.2016 23.12.2016

Director Wolfgang Petersen joins us for an interview on a special edition of KINO. We look back at the 75-year-old’s career, and talk to him about working with stars, his greatest success, and his biggest disappointment.
Interview von Hans Christoph von Bock und Scott Roxborough mit dem Regisseur Wolfgang Petersen.

TOKYO, JAPAN - APRIL 19: Film director Wolfgang Petersen attends a photocall for his upcoming movie Poseidon at a Tokyo hotel on April 19, 2006 in Tokyo, Japan. The film will open in June in Japan. (Photo by Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images)

'Das Boot' director Wolfgang Petersen unpacks Hollywood secrets as his first comedy is released in Germany 22.12.2016

"Das Boot" director Wolfgang Petersen reveals his biggest mistake and tells DW what shocked him about working with Dustin Hoffman. He also explains why his first comedy, "Four vs. the Bank," could only happen in Germany.