 An irresistibly versatile actor: Dustin Hoffman turns 85 | Film | DW | 07.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Film

An irresistibly versatile actor: Dustin Hoffman turns 85

From "The Graduate" to "Tootsie," he has tackled diverse roles — and he's still at it as he now turns 85. A look back at this charismatic actor's impressive career.

  • Still from 'The Graduate' with Dustin Hoffman (imago/United Archives)

    Dustin Hoffman's most memorable roles

    The Graduate (1967)

    Dustin Hoffman made his film debut in 1967, in the comedy "The Tiger Makes Out." His breakthrough, however, came with his second movie, made that same year. His lead role in the hit comedy-drama "The Graduate," as 21-year-old Benjamin Braddock, a recent college graduate who goes through an unconventional sentimental education, earned him his first Oscar nomination — and turned him into a star.

  • Still from 'Midnight Cowboy' with Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight (Getty Images)

    Dustin Hoffman's most memorable roles

    Midnight Cowboy (1969)

    Hoffman turned down most of the roles he was offered after that initial success, preferring to perform for the theater. To demonstrate that he also could play a sleazy character contrasting with his clean-cut graduate part, he then took on the role of a crippled conman in John Schlesinger's cult classic, "Midnight Cowboy," starring alongside Jon Voight. Both actors were nominated for an Oscar.

  • Film still 'Little Big Man' with Dustin Hoffman wearing a buffalo hat (Imago/Entertainment Pictures)

    Dustin Hoffman's most memorable roles

    Little Big Man (1970)

    Turning to another genre, Hoffman starred in a satirical western in 1970. Directed by Arthur Penn, "Little Big Man" is about a white male child who grew up in a Cheyenne Native American community. Hoffman depicted in the movie different phases of the long life of his character, Jack Crabb, from a teenager to a 121-year-old man.

  • Still from 'Straw Dogs' with Dustin Hoffman and Susan George in a love scene (Cinémathèque suisse)

    Dustin Hoffman's most memorable roles

    Straw Dogs (1971)

    One of Sam Peckinpah's greatest films, the psychological thriller "Straw Dogs," stars Hoffman and Susan George, a couple that moves to an isolated English town to avoid the stress of the Vietnam era in the US. Instead of the peaceful life they were hoping for, they face the locals' vicious harassment. Violence and a long rape scene made the film controversial at the time of its release.

  • Dustin Hoffman - Lenny (picture alliance/United Archives/Impress)

    Dustin Hoffman's most memorable roles

    Lenny (1974)

    Stand-up comedian Lenny Bruce was renowned for his free-style improvisations that combined his satirical views on politics or religion with whatever vulgarity was on his mind — a unseen style that led him to be arrested. Dustin Hoffman stunningly embodied the restless icon of counter-culture comedy in the biopic "Lenny," and earned his third Oscar nomination.

  • Still from 'All the President's Men' starring Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Dustin Hoffman's most memorable roles

    All the President's Men (1976)

    Less than two years after the Watergate scandal, this film revisits how it was uncovered. "All the President's Men" is the adaptation of the same-title memoirs written by the two journalists who investigated the story for the Washington Post, Carl Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman) and Bob Woodward (Robert Redford). It remains one of the most important films on investigative journalism ever made.

  • Still from 'Kramer vs. Kramer' with Dustin Hoffman and young actor Justin Henry (picture alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    Dustin Hoffman's most memorable roles

    Kramer vs. Kramer

    In this story about a couple's divorce and its impact on the family's young son, Hoffman's character evolves from a workaholic advertising art director into a protective dad. Without providing easy answers, the film reflected the period's changing views on the role of a father and a mother (depicted by Meryl Streep). Hoffman won his first Oscar with the role.

  • Dustin Hoffman in 'Tootsie,' 1982 (Getty Images)

    Dustin Hoffman's most memorable roles

    Tootsie (1982)

    This one renewed Hollywood comedy in the 1980s: In Sydney Pollack's "Tootsie," Dustin Hoffman took on the role of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor with whom no one wants to work with. To land a part, he dresses as a woman and eventually becomes a TV sensation. The film poked fun at the way show business worked, while commenting on sexism.

  • Still from 'Death of a Salesman' with Dustin Hoffman (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Dustin Hoffman's most memorable roles

    Death of a Salesman (1985)

    After starring in a Broadway version of Arthur Miller's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Hoffman also depicted the aging self-deluded salesman in the TV movie adaptation directed by German filmmaker Volker Schlöndorff. Hoffman won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his performance.

  • Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise in 'Rain Man' (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Dustin Hoffman's most memorable roles

    Rain Man (1988)

    Charlie Babbitt (Tom Cruise) gets to know his brother, Raymond (Hoffman), when their estranged father dies and they travel together. Hoffman's unforgettable depiction of a an autistic savant with prodigious abilities as a mental calculator earned him his second Academy Award.

  • Dustin Hoffman in 'Hook' (picture alliance/Everett Collection/TriStar)

    Dustin Hoffman's most memorable roles

    Hook (1991)

    The younger generation might not remember Hoffman as a charming graduate, but rather as Captain Hook in Steven Spielberg's fantasy adventure film, which also starred Robin Williams as Peter Pan and Julia Roberts as Tinker Bell. Though the film received mixed reviews, Hoffman obtained a Golden Globe nomination.

  • Film still 'Wag the Dog' with Dustin Hoffman, Anne Heche, Robert De Niro (Imago/United Archives)

    Dustin Hoffman's most memorable roles

    Wag the Dog (1997)

    Released a month before the Lewinsky sex scandal involving Bill Clinton emerged, the black comedy "Wag the Dog" showed how a spin doctor (Robert De Niro) and a Hollywood film producer (Hoffman) constructed a fake war to distract the electorate's attention from a fictional president's advances on an underage girl. The political satire led to a seventh Oscar nomination for Hoffman.

  • Dustin Hoffman at the Cannes Film Festival 2017 (picture alliance/Sputnik/dpa/A. Yesayants)

    Dustin Hoffman's most memorable roles

    The Meyerowitz Stories (2017)

    The actor is pictured here at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2017. He starred in one of the competing films, Noah Baumbach's comedy-drama "The Meyerowitz Stories," alongside Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller and Emma Thompson.

  • Film still AS THEY MADE US man and woman sit in a porch, man reaches for woman's hand

    Dustin Hoffman's most memorable roles

    As They Made Us (2022)

    As he turns 85 on August 8, Hoffman remains professionally active. His incredibly rich filmography includes over 60 roles. His latest to date is that of a dying patriarch in the family drama "As they Made Us" written, directed, and produced by Mayim Bialik.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


  • Still from 'The Graduate' with Dustin Hoffman (imago/United Archives)

    Dustin Hoffman's most memorable roles

    The Graduate (1967)

    Dustin Hoffman made his film debut in 1967, in the comedy "The Tiger Makes Out." His breakthrough, however, came with his second movie, made that same year. His lead role in the hit comedy-drama "The Graduate," as 21-year-old Benjamin Braddock, a recent college graduate who goes through an unconventional sentimental education, earned him his first Oscar nomination — and turned him into a star.

  • Still from 'Midnight Cowboy' with Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight (Getty Images)

    Dustin Hoffman's most memorable roles

    Midnight Cowboy (1969)

    Hoffman turned down most of the roles he was offered after that initial success, preferring to perform for the theater. To demonstrate that he also could play a sleazy character contrasting with his clean-cut graduate part, he then took on the role of a crippled conman in John Schlesinger's cult classic, "Midnight Cowboy," starring alongside Jon Voight. Both actors were nominated for an Oscar.

  • Film still 'Little Big Man' with Dustin Hoffman wearing a buffalo hat (Imago/Entertainment Pictures)

    Dustin Hoffman's most memorable roles

    Little Big Man (1970)

    Turning to another genre, Hoffman starred in a satirical western in 1970. Directed by Arthur Penn, "Little Big Man" is about a white male child who grew up in a Cheyenne Native American community. Hoffman depicted in the movie different phases of the long life of his character, Jack Crabb, from a teenager to a 121-year-old man.

  • Still from 'Straw Dogs' with Dustin Hoffman and Susan George in a love scene (Cinémathèque suisse)

    Dustin Hoffman's most memorable roles

    Straw Dogs (1971)

    One of Sam Peckinpah's greatest films, the psychological thriller "Straw Dogs," stars Hoffman and Susan George, a couple that moves to an isolated English town to avoid the stress of the Vietnam era in the US. Instead of the peaceful life they were hoping for, they face the locals' vicious harassment. Violence and a long rape scene made the film controversial at the time of its release.

  • Dustin Hoffman - Lenny (picture alliance/United Archives/Impress)

    Dustin Hoffman's most memorable roles

    Lenny (1974)

    Stand-up comedian Lenny Bruce was renowned for his free-style improvisations that combined his satirical views on politics or religion with whatever vulgarity was on his mind — a unseen style that led him to be arrested. Dustin Hoffman stunningly embodied the restless icon of counter-culture comedy in the biopic "Lenny," and earned his third Oscar nomination.

  • Still from 'All the President's Men' starring Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Dustin Hoffman's most memorable roles

    All the President's Men (1976)

    Less than two years after the Watergate scandal, this film revisits how it was uncovered. "All the President's Men" is the adaptation of the same-title memoirs written by the two journalists who investigated the story for the Washington Post, Carl Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman) and Bob Woodward (Robert Redford). It remains one of the most important films on investigative journalism ever made.

  • Still from 'Kramer vs. Kramer' with Dustin Hoffman and young actor Justin Henry (picture alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    Dustin Hoffman's most memorable roles

    Kramer vs. Kramer

    In this story about a couple's divorce and its impact on the family's young son, Hoffman's character evolves from a workaholic advertising art director into a protective dad. Without providing easy answers, the film reflected the period's changing views on the role of a father and a mother (depicted by Meryl Streep). Hoffman won his first Oscar with the role.

  • Dustin Hoffman in 'Tootsie,' 1982 (Getty Images)

    Dustin Hoffman's most memorable roles

    Tootsie (1982)

    This one renewed Hollywood comedy in the 1980s: In Sydney Pollack's "Tootsie," Dustin Hoffman took on the role of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor with whom no one wants to work with. To land a part, he dresses as a woman and eventually becomes a TV sensation. The film poked fun at the way show business worked, while commenting on sexism.

  • Still from 'Death of a Salesman' with Dustin Hoffman (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Dustin Hoffman's most memorable roles

    Death of a Salesman (1985)

    After starring in a Broadway version of Arthur Miller's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Hoffman also depicted the aging self-deluded salesman in the TV movie adaptation directed by German filmmaker Volker Schlöndorff. Hoffman won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his performance.

  • Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise in 'Rain Man' (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Dustin Hoffman's most memorable roles

    Rain Man (1988)

    Charlie Babbitt (Tom Cruise) gets to know his brother, Raymond (Hoffman), when their estranged father dies and they travel together. Hoffman's unforgettable depiction of a an autistic savant with prodigious abilities as a mental calculator earned him his second Academy Award.

  • Dustin Hoffman in 'Hook' (picture alliance/Everett Collection/TriStar)

    Dustin Hoffman's most memorable roles

    Hook (1991)

    The younger generation might not remember Hoffman as a charming graduate, but rather as Captain Hook in Steven Spielberg's fantasy adventure film, which also starred Robin Williams as Peter Pan and Julia Roberts as Tinker Bell. Though the film received mixed reviews, Hoffman obtained a Golden Globe nomination.

  • Film still 'Wag the Dog' with Dustin Hoffman, Anne Heche, Robert De Niro (Imago/United Archives)

    Dustin Hoffman's most memorable roles

    Wag the Dog (1997)

    Released a month before the Lewinsky sex scandal involving Bill Clinton emerged, the black comedy "Wag the Dog" showed how a spin doctor (Robert De Niro) and a Hollywood film producer (Hoffman) constructed a fake war to distract the electorate's attention from a fictional president's advances on an underage girl. The political satire led to a seventh Oscar nomination for Hoffman.

  • Dustin Hoffman at the Cannes Film Festival 2017 (picture alliance/Sputnik/dpa/A. Yesayants)

    Dustin Hoffman's most memorable roles

    The Meyerowitz Stories (2017)

    The actor is pictured here at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2017. He starred in one of the competing films, Noah Baumbach's comedy-drama "The Meyerowitz Stories," alongside Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller and Emma Thompson.

  • Film still AS THEY MADE US man and woman sit in a porch, man reaches for woman's hand

    Dustin Hoffman's most memorable roles

    As They Made Us (2022)

    As he turns 85 on August 8, Hoffman remains professionally active. His incredibly rich filmography includes over 60 roles. His latest to date is that of a dying patriarch in the family drama "As they Made Us" written, directed, and produced by Mayim Bialik.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


Although many aspiring actors move to Los Angeles hoping to make it big, Dustin Hoffman, who was born there on August 8, 1937, preferred to move to New York City at the age of 20 to find acting gigs. 

Sharing an apartment with Robert Duvall and Gene Hackman, he picked up odd jobs while trying to build his career on Broadway and studying at Lee Strasberg's Actors Studio, which led him to become a dedicated method actor.

After Hoffman's film debut in "The Tiger Makes Out" in 1967, his breakthrough role came later that same year.

Still from 'The Graduate' with Dustin Hoffman (1967)

'The Graduate' turned him into a Hollywood heartthrob

'The Graduate,' the film that would change everything

Filmmaker Mike Nichols cast him as the lead character in "The Graduate," which tells the story of an aimless recent college graduate who is seduced by an older woman. 

It was an unconventional choice at the time, as this type of role would usually have been given to a tall, handsome actor and not "a short, funny-looking Jewish guy," as Hoffman describes himself. The film, featuring great songs by Simon and Garfunkel, turned out to be an unexpected box office hit, and 55 years later, it remains a classic.

Hoffman didn't expect to become a superstar so quickly either. "The truth of it is that I got a lot of crappy parts offered to me and I didn't want to make movies any more; I wanted to go back to the theater," he once told The Guardian.

A completely different character, the seedy conman Enrico "Ratso" Rizzo in "Midnight Cowboy," was attractive enough to make him return to act in movies in 1969. The only X-rated film to ever win a Best Picture Academy Award, this other cult movie established Hoffman's reputation as a versatile actor. (The rating was later changed to R.)

He's since tackled practically all genres over the last five decades of his career and has won numerous awards, including two Oscars and five additional nominations for Best Actor.

Dustin Hoffman receiving the Oscar for his role in Kramer vs. Kramer in 1980

Dustin Hoffman receiving the Oscar from Jane Fonda for his role in 'Kramer vs. Kramer' in 1980

Though his most notable work was done from the 1960s through the 1980s, his over-60-movie filmography is simply too broad to mention all of his successful roles. 

In addition to the films referenced in the gallery above, Hoffman has starred in Wolfgang Petersen's "Outbreak" (1995), Luc Besson's "The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc" (1999) and Tom Tykwer's "Perfume: The Story of a Murderer" (2006), among many others.

Still active and trying new things out

The actor also directed his first film in 2012, "Quartet," which received positive reviews.

Successfully treated for cancer a year later, Dustin Hoffman did not retire from acting afterwards.

In 2017, he was at the Cannes Film Festival to promote "The Meyerowitz Stories," where he plays a forgotten abstract artist with a dysfunctional family. The Netflix production was released later that year.  

The movie "As They Made Us" opened in movie theaters in April 2022 , featuring Hoffman as the patriarch with a degenerative disease in a dysfunctional family.  

The celebrated actor is also the voice of Master Shifu in the "Kung Fu Panda" films. The scriptwriters of the animated martial arts comedies were probably inspired by the challenging diversity of Hoffman's roles when they made his character say, "If you only do what you can do, you'll never be better than what you are."

This is an updated version of an English article that was originally published on August 8, 2017. 

DW recommends

'Das Boot' director Wolfgang Petersen unpacks Hollywood secrets as his first comedy is released in Germany

"Das Boot" director Wolfgang Petersen reveals his biggest mistake and tells DW what shocked him about working with Dustin Hoffman. He also explains why his first comedy, "Four vs. the Bank," could only happen in Germany. (22.12.2016)  

Volker Schlöndorff: 'There is a major volte-face taking place' in France

Renowned German filmmaker Volker Schlöndorff told DW why he's optimistic about the French election - and why he turned down Steven Spielberg to take on a political crisis. (05.05.2017)  

5 musicians whose acting skills are probably worse than you think

Whether they are opera stars or pop idols, when famous musicians test their skills in front of the camera, it doesn't always turn out to be a success. (18.07.2017)  