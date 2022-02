Conflict Zone

DUP official: EU & UK have huge weight of responsibility for N. Ireland peace

Much of the UK is moving on from Brexit. PM Boris Johnson has been battered in scandal. But a hard border between N. Ireland & the Irish Republic was avoided. The British province remains in the EU common market. The Unionist DUP says that's the problem. Party chief whip Sammy Wilson tells DW, the EU bears a great responsibility for peace in N. Ireland.