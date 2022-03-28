'Dune' composer Hans Zimmer wins second Oscar in bathrobe

Acclaimed German composer Hans Zimmer, who wrote the film scores of more than 200 movies, won his second Oscar for "Dune," following his first Academy Award for "The Lion King" (1994).
Currently on tour across Europe, Zimmer was not at the Los Angeles event to accept the award, but rather in a Dutch hotel.
He tweeted a photo showing him still in his bathrobe, holding the statuette: "It's 2am in Amsterdam, and my daughter Zoë woke me up to go to the hotel bar. Wow!"
In another video showing his reaction to the award, he joked about his pajamas, but also thanked the musicians who are touring with him and who contributed to the soundtrack.
On tour with Ukrainian musicians
His current tour, "Hans Zimmer Live," had been postponed due to the COVID pandemic, and finally began shortly after Russia launched its war in Ukraine.
Adding a poignant and timely note to the series of arena concerts, the ensemble — booked before the pandemic started — happens to include musicians from the Ukrainian city of Odessa.
During the concert, the orchestra performs a piece from the "Wonder Woman 1984" score, which is dedicated to the "real wonder women of the war in Ukraine," the female soldiers fighting for their country.
Becoming a musician is not about formal lessons
Born in Frankfurt, in former West Germany, on September 12, 1957, Zimmer is a self-taught musician, as he didn't like the discipline of the piano lessons he briefly took as a child.
He believes learning music doesn't begin with formal teaching: "I don't know when one starts being a musician. If ever you hear a musician say, 'I started at the age of six,' he's lying. We start out as musicians as soon as we hear music in our heads," he told DW in an interview ahead of his 60th birthday.
He says he has always been attracted to music and decided he would compose film scores after watching Sergio Leone's "Once Upon a Time in the West," with music by the late Ennio Morricone at the age of 12: "I remember thinking, this is what I want to do!"
A long list of awards
After composing advertising jingles, Zimmer moved on to film scores by partnering with Stanley Myers (1930-1993), another prolific film composer.
Zimmer's major breakthrough came with his score for the award-winning film "Rain Man" (1988). Since then, the composer has written the music for more than 200 films, including "Gladiator," the "Pirates of the Caribbean" series, "The Dark Knight" trilogy and "Dunkirk."
Beyond his two Oscars, he has won three Golden Globes, three Grammys, as well as a Tony and an American Music Award — collecting many more nominations along the way.
But even though his 12 Oscar nominations are impressive, the actual record Zimmer broke on Sunday with his second win is that he became the composer to have waited the longest to win a second film score Academy Award, which came 27 years after "The Lion King."
Found a 'soulmate' in Denis Villeneuve
Like Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, Zimmer shares a passion for Frank Herbert's novel "Dune," which he describes as one of his favorite books from his youth.
Villeneuve's sci-fi adaptation took home six Oscars; along with best score, it won in the cinematography, editing, visual effects, production design and sound categories.
In his video on Twitter, Zimmer paid tribute to the filmmaker, saying that he "had found a soulmate" in Villeneuve. "He starts a sentence, I finish it; I start a sentence he finishes it," he said.
The director and composer, who had already worked together on "Blade Runner 2049" (2017), are pursuing their collaboration with "Dune: Part Two," which is set to be released in 2023.
-
'Blade Runner 2049' brings a cult hit back to the big screen
News stars for a new decade
Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young: Those were the "Blade Runner" stars of 1982. "Blade Runner 2049" features Canadian Ryan Gosling and Cuban Ana de Armas in the leading rolls (pictured above in a spaceship). The new film links back to its predecessor, though it enlivens the story with new elements in hopes of attracting a new generation of movie-goers that is not familiar with the original.
-
'Blade Runner 2049' brings a cult hit back to the big screen
The cult classic from 1982
Surprisingly, "Blade Runner 2049" is even gloomier than its predecessor. Despite its dark setting, the 1982 version also featured noticeably bright colors, such as in the above scene with artificial humans and puppets. The 2017 version is radical in its cool-toned visual construction. Pale yellows, blues and grays dominate, and there are many foggy and nighttime scenes.
-
'Blade Runner 2049' brings a cult hit back to the big screen
The bleak world of 2049
The plot of "Blade Runner 2049" picks up 30 years after the events of its prequel. In the intervening years, the world was struck by atomic catastrophes and nuclear fallout. The viewer once again meets a Blade Runner (Gosling) – an officer who hunts artificial humans known as replicants. And, as in the 1982 film, the same question arises: What is the value of a human? And of a replicant?
-
'Blade Runner 2049' brings a cult hit back to the big screen
Denis Villeneuve in the footsteps of Ridley Scott
The stakes are high when filming a movie sequel some 35 years after the original cult hit that, meanwhile, has earned millions of global fans. But in this instance the gamble paid off. The producers of "Blade Runner 2049" chose well in picking world-renowned French Canadian director Denis Villeneuve to make the film. Ridley Scott, director of the 1982 original, served as an executive producer.
-
'Blade Runner 2049' brings a cult hit back to the big screen
Humans of the future in the Future Museum
The story that "Blade Runner 249" tells is as complex as it is simple. Complex, because the story picks up plot threads from the old film, varying them and developing them further. But also simple, because the new film fundamentally addresses the same questions as in 1982: How do humans deal with artificial intelligence? And how humanely do they interact with replicants?
-
'Blade Runner 2049' brings a cult hit back to the big screen
'Blade Runner 2049': a darker and more dangerous world
In 1982, "Blade Runner" set the standard for artistic design and special effects, primarily through its imaginative vision of a near future set in global super cities. Far less of human life in such cities can be seen in the new film, in part because environmental pollution and nuclear catastrophes have wrapped the earth in an impenetrable fog.
-
'Blade Runner 2049' brings a cult hit back to the big screen
Harrison Ford is back
Harrison Ford was at the pinnacle of his career in 1982. Five years before "Blade Runner," the American actor starred as Han Solo in "Star Wars," and in 1981 he played Indiana Jones in "Raiders of the Lost Ark." The producers and director of "Blade Runner 2049" placed a visibly older Ford once more before the camera, giving him a perfectly tailored role that leaves behind a strong impression.
-
'Blade Runner 2049' brings a cult hit back to the big screen
Ryan Gosling on the side of Ford
However, the lead actor of "Blade Runner 2049" is Canadian Ryan Gosling, who is some 40 years younger than Ford. The two have to flee side-by-side more than once in the new film. Gosling most recently showed off his acting chops as a sensitive musician in the worldwide hit "La La Land." He gives a similarly convincing performance in "Blade Runner 2049" through reduced, sparse expressivity.
-
'Blade Runner 2049' brings a cult hit back to the big screen
A successful sequel
Over the past years, many experts and film connoisseurs warned against a "Blade Runner" sequel. Hollywood's attempts at new film installments often ended up as artistic shipwrecks. But the new "Blade Runner" is anything but the typical, heartless sequel spawned by the commercial machinery of Hollywood's biggest studios. It qualifies as a singular artistic cinematic work.
Author: Jochen Kürten (cmb)