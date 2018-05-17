He is one of Hollywood's most successful Composers of film scores. German music producer Hans Zimmer has worked on over 150 movies, from "Rain Man" to "The Dark Knight Trilogy," and has won an Oscar for "The Lion King."

Born in 1957 in Frankfurt, Hans Zimmer has scored such well-known films as "Pirates of the Caribbean," "The Lion King," "Gladiator," "Inception," "The Dark Knight," "The Thin Red Line," The Da Vinci Code," and many more. He leads the film music division at DreamWorks studios and has won several awards for his scores, among which four Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes and an Academy Award.