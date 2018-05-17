Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Hans Zimmer

He is one of Hollywood's most successful Composers of film scores. German music producer Hans Zimmer has worked on over 150 movies, from "Rain Man" to "The Dark Knight Trilogy," and has won an Oscar for "The Lion King."

Born in 1957 in Frankfurt, Hans Zimmer has scored such well-known films as "Pirates of the Caribbean," "The Lion King," "Gladiator," "Inception," "The Dark Knight," "The Thin Red Line," The Da Vinci Code," and many more. He leads the film music division at DreamWorks studios and has won several awards for his scores, among which four Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes and an Academy Award.

***Achtung: Nur zur mit den Rechteinhabern abgesprochenen Berichterstattung verwenden!*** Game of Thrones-Komponist Ramin Djawadi © Matt Sayles

No flutes allowed: Composer Ramin Djawadi on the music of Game of Thrones 17.05.2018

German-Iranian film composer Ramin Djawadi is behind the hit soundtracks for Game of Thrones and is currently conducting the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience during a sellout European tour. He spoke here with DW.
ARCHIV - Der Regisseur Fatih Akin sitzt am 24.08.2017 in München (Bayern) auf der Bühne vor dem Plakat des Films «Aus dem Nichts». (zu dpa Fatih Akin: Das Thema NSU geht mich persönlich an am 16.11.2017) Foto: Peter Kneffel/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

German director Fatih Akin gets Golden Globe nod 11.12.2017

Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water" leads the Golden Globes nominations with seven nods. Germany is well represented with Fatih Akin and Hans Zimmer among the nominees.
The European Premiere of BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE on 22/03/2016 at The Empire & ODEON Leicester Square, London. Pictured: Hans Zimmer. Picture by Photoshot

Hollywood's legendary composer Hans Zimmer turns 60 12.09.2017

The German star composer has worked on over 150 films, from "Rainman" to "Batman v Superman," winning an Oscar for "The Lion King." In this DW interview, he explains how he got his start.

Lion King, The (1994) Simba, der Koenig der Loewen Regie: Roger Allers/Rob Minkoff , Walt Disney/IFTN; Copyright: picture alliance/United Archives/IFTN

Hans Zimmer and The Lion King 15.05.2017

KINO goes behind the scenes to see how German film composer Hans Zimmer created one of his most famous works. In 1995 Zimmer won the Oscar for best original score for "The Lion King". He's been nominated ten times.
Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer poses at the keyboard in his Santa Monica, Calif. studio March 6, 2001. The music he wrote for Gladiator has so-far produced two best-selling CDs and earned Zimmer his seventh Oscar nomination. (AP Photo/Rene Macura)

Master of Melody 15.05.2017

German film composer Hans Zimmer's road to Hollywood was unusual. He had no formal music training and once played with pop band The Buggles.
The European Premiere of BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE on 22/03/2016 at The Empire & ODEON Leicester Square, London. Pictured: Hans Zimmer. Picture by Photoshot

Hans Zimmer on World Tour 15.05.2017

German film composer Hans Zimmer is on a major world tour with over 70 musicians including Lebo M, the voice from "The Lion King" score, and guitarists Johnny Marr and Mike Einziger.
Ein gigantisches Ufo bedroht New York - Filmszene aus Independence Day, dem Sommerhit in den amerikanischen Kinos. Am 2.Juli tauchen über vielen Großstädten weltweit riesige Raumschiffe auf. Die Aliens an Bord wollen die Weltbevölkerung vernichten - Deadline: der 4.Juli. Bevor das Weiße Haus eliminiert wird, flieht der Präsident auf einen geheimen Armeestützpunkt. Von dort aus kämpft er mit einem Airforce-Piloten und einem Computerspezialisten um die Rettung der Menschheit. Da alle Waffen von den Ufos abprallen, setzen sie ihre Hoffnung auf einen Computervirus. Doch der muß ins Mutterschiff eingeschleust werden... Mit dem Science-Fiction-Thriller (Kinostart: 19.9.) ist der deutsche Regisseur Roland Emmerich (Stargate) in die erste Hollywood-Liga aufgestiegen. Sein Einspielergebnis übertrumpfte sogar Spielbergs Jurrasic Park.+++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ picture-alliance/dpa/Film

Oscars in Review: Other Categories 27.02.2017

Music or visual effects: all categories in which Germans have been honored with an Oscar. We take a look back to films such as “The Lion King,” “Independence Day,” and “Serengeti Shall Not Die.”
Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) in LA LA LAND. (2016) Lionsgate | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

'La La Land' leads Golden Globes nominations 12.12.2016

The nostalgic Los Angeles musical starring Ryan Gosling grabbed the most bids for the Golden Globes, followed by "Moonlight" and "Manchester by the Sea." Germany is also well represented among the nominees.

Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer poses at the keyboard in his Santa Monica, Calif. studio March 6, 2001. The music he wrote for Gladiator has so-far produced two best-selling CDs and earned Zimmer his seventh Oscar nomination. (AP Photo/Rene Macura)

Master of Melody 14.11.2016

German film composer Hans Zimmer's road to Hollywood was unusual. He had no formal music training and once played with pop band The Buggles.
Lion King, The (1994) Simba, der Koenig der Loewen Regie: Roger Allers/Rob Minkoff , Walt Disney/IFTN; Copyright: picture alliance/United Archives/IFTN

"The Lion King" 11.11.2016

KINO goes behind the scenes to see how German film composer Hans Zimmer created one of his most famous works. In 1995 Zimmer won the Oscar for best original score for "The Lion King". He’s been nominated ten times.
The European Premiere of BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE on 22/03/2016 at The Empire & ODEON Leicester Square, London. Pictured: Hans Zimmer. Picture by Photoshot

Hans Zimmer on Tour 11.11.2016

German film composer Hans Zimmer is on a major European tour with over 70 musicians including Lebo M, the voice from "The Lion King" score, and guitarists Johnny Marr and Mike Einziger.
01.2012 DW Kino eng

KINO - The Movie Magazine | 12.11.2016 10.11.2016

Special edition dedicated to Oscar-winning film composer Hans Zimmer as he sets out on a European tour. Zimmer composed soundtracks for "Rainman", "Gladiator", "The Lion King" and many more Hollywood classics.
01.2012 DW Arts.21

Arts.21 - The Cultural Magazin | 09.04.2016 11.04.2016

Art Cologne turns 50. Movie composer Hans Zimmer tours Europe. Sebastian Copeland has a new photo book highlighting climate change. And: a young Afghan woman raps her way out of forced marriage.
Szene aus Crysis 3 (VÖ: 21.02.2013) Copyright: Electronoc Arts. Veröffentlichung mit freundlicher Genehmigung von EA.

Shoot 'em up game soundtracks get more real 11.12.2012

Cheesy, synthetic sounds used to accompany computer games. Today, orchestras and choirs are in play as famous film score composers battle it out to produce the music for blockbuster games.
An Oscar statue lies wrapped in plastic as it waits to be set up as preparation continues for the Oscars in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles Friday, Feb. 23, 2007. The 79th Academy Awards are scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 25. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

German film composer Hans Zimmer earns Oscar nomination 25.01.2011

Renowned German film composer Hans Zimmer has won an Oscar nomination for his score to the movie "Inception." The nod comes in the midst of a stellar career.
Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer poses at the keyboard in his Santa Monica, Calif. studio March 6, 2001. The music he wrote for Gladiator has so-far produced two best-selling CDs and earned Zimmer his seventh Oscar nomination. (AP Photo/Rene Macura)

German film composer Hans Zimmer earns Hollywood honor 03.12.2010

Hans Zimmer, the German film composer who wrote the music for such films as "Gladiator," "The Rock," and "The Lion King," has been chosen to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Show more articles