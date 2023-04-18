  1. Skip to content
The police operation is under way in Duisburg
The police operation is under way in Duisburg after stabbing attackImage: K. Schmitt/Fotostand/picture alliance
CrimeGermany

Duisburg: several people stabbed in fitness studio

8 minutes ago

Several people were injured in a stabbing attack in a gym in Duisburg. The police operation is under way in the city.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QGSJ

One attacker injured several people at a fitness center in the old town of the western German city of Duisburg on Tuesday evening, police said on Twitter.

Authorities confirmed that an operation led by police from the nearby city of Essen was under way and advised citizens to avoid the area.

According to information from Germany's Bild newspaper, police are suspecting the perpetrator went on a rampage and is still on the run.

The police set up a media contact point for the press in front of the city hall in Duisburg.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

dh/jcg (dpa, AP)

