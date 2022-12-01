Drugs: Legal and Illegal Highs

Alcohol, cannabis, magic mushrooms, amphetamines — millions of people consume drugs on a regular basis. But when does recreational use turn into addiction? In Good Shape explores the world of mood-altering substances.

Needle spiking: A danger on the dancefloor

Needle spiking is when someone in a crowded place like a club or bar is unwittingly injected with a drug that leaves them incapacitated or even makes them black out. But how dangerous is it?

Going sober: Giving the heart and liver a break

Cutting out alcohol even briefly is worth it. Recently "Dry January" has become increasingly popular. Now researchers have found that even temporary abstinence can do the body a lot of good.

Cannabis is not as harmless as many think

According to UN figures, some 200 million people around the world use cannabis. It's considered a soft drug, but the younger you are the more likely it is to increase the risk of depression, anxiety and panic attacks.

Legal highs: Addictive and dangerous

Synthetic drugs can be bought online as "bath salts" or "herbal incense." It's hard to know exactly what's in these legal highs and they can be addictive and dangerous.

Can ketamine and LSD cure depression?

In a controlled environment, consciousness-altering psychedelic drugs can help people who suffer from depression, panic attacks and psychosis. Berlin-based Andrea Jungaberle is a specialist in what's called psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy.

Exercises for a good start to the day

Fitness trainer Aurelia Damann demonstrates some good exercises that get the day off to a great start.

