  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
Stock image showing a hand using a credit card to manipulate a white powder like cocaine.
Australian police substituted the real cocaine with fake drugs to catch the suspectsImage: Sabine Thielemann/PantherMedia/IMAGO
CrimeAustralia

Drug bust stops 2.4 tons of cocaine bound for Australia

8 minutes ago

The cocaine was equivalent to half of Australia's estimated annual consumption, and 12 suspects have been arrested. The seizure is one of the biggest that Australian police have been involved in.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OFrG

A joint Australian and Unites States law enforcement operation busted an international drug ring and stopped 2.4 metric tons of cocaine, worth roughly A$1 billion (roughly $675 million, or €635 million), from reaching Western Australia.

"Operation Beech" has led to the arrest of 12 people with alleged links to a Mexican drug cartel, Western Australia Police said in a statement on Saturday.

The drugs seized during the operation "represents more than half the annual consumption of cocaine in Australia as a whole, that is significant in itself," Detective Inspector Jeff Beros said in a video released on Facebook disclosing details of the bust.

"The operation sends a message to international drug traffickers — your deadly drugs are not welcome here," Western Australia police commissioner Col Blanch said.

Covert police operation

The operation started in November when US Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized 2.4 tons of cocaine aboard a vessel off the South American Coast destined for Australia.

The alleged drug traffickers were unaware of the seizure and Western Australian police then substituted the cargo for fake cocaine and dropped it in the ocean off Perth in late December.

Three suspected members of the "Australian arm of a drug syndicate" used two boats, called "Catalina" and "Cool Runnings," to make several attempts to find and retrieve the cargo before they were arrested.

A further nine arrests were made on New Year's Eve and in January.

Police stopped a vehicle on the Great Eastern Highway near Coolgardie, more than 550 kilometers (roughly 350 miles) east of Perth, and found more than A$2 million in cash.

All the cases are currently being heard in Western Australian courts.

lo/msh (Reuters, Western Australia Police)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (center) speaking to an officer in a photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry

Ukraine updates: Russia says defense minister visits Donbas

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Supporters of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) are seen during a protest against President Kais Saied's policies in Sfax, Tunisia, on February 18, 2023.

Tunisia: Large protests announced

Tunisia: Large protests announced

Politics5 hours ago01:49 min
More from Africa

Asia

People perform yoga in front of the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, India

How healthy are India's 1.4 billion people?

How healthy are India's 1.4 billion people?

Society41 minutes ago
More from Asia

Germany

Mary Bauermeister

Avant-garde pioneer artist Mary Bauermeister has died

Avant-garde pioneer artist Mary Bauermeister has died

Arts36 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

A picture of Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele who was arrested in February last year in Tehran is seen.

Belgian court paves way for Iran prisoner swap treaty

Belgian court paves way for Iran prisoner swap treaty

Politics18 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A sign signaling the demarcation of Firing Zone 918

Palestinians in occupied West Bank live with uncertainty

Palestinians in occupied West Bank live with uncertainty

Conflicts8 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Protest against antisemitism in New York

US creates new antisemitism task force

US creates new antisemitism task force

Human RightsMarch 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

USA Falfurrias, Texas Reportage Verschollene Migranten

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

MigrationMarch 1, 202301:57 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage