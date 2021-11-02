Water is life - and when it's gone, the thirst comes.

Times with less water, or droughts, have always been a natural part of weather around the planet. But climate change has been linked with more frequent, more severe and longer dry spells. Especially in more arid regions of the developing world, drought often causes crop losses or lower yields, which threatens food security there. Drought is also increasingly becoming a problem for hydropower, or generation of electricity with water. In addition, drought is linked with stronger and more intense wildfire, and even with political instability.