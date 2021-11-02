Visit the new DW website

Drought

Water is life - and when it's gone, the thirst comes.

Times with less water, or droughts, have always been a natural part of weather around the planet. But climate change has been linked with more frequent, more severe and longer dry spells. Especially in more arid regions of the developing world, drought often causes crop losses or lower yields, which threatens food security there. Drought is also increasingly becoming a problem for hydropower, or generation of electricity with water. In addition, drought is linked with stronger and more intense wildfire, and even with political instability.

19.07.2017 Das Weingut Opus One im Weinbaugebiet Napa Valley, aufgenommen am 19.07.2017 in Napa County (USA). (zu dpa «Wein oder Weed? Winzer in Kalifornien fürchten Cannabis-Boom» vom 03.08.2017) Foto: Barbara Munker/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

California winemakers try to adapt to climate change 02.11.2021

Prime regions of Californian winemaking like Nappa Valley are having to cope with the fallout from wildfires and drought. Solutions range from short-term improvisation to going carbon-neutral.
DW Business – Europe & Asia

DW Business – Europe & Asia 01.11.2021

World leaders meet in Glasgow to talk climate - Thailand reopens for tourists -California endures historic drought
DW Business

DW Business – Europe 01.11.2021

World leaders meet in Glasgow to talk climate - Pushback over UK oil and gas plans - California endures historic drought

Fruitful farming amid droughts 29.10.2021

Farming in semi-arid regions like Muidabi, Kenya, is tough. But farmer Gabriel Mwangi Kariuki knows how to use his greenhouse to the fullest, even taking care of the irrigation himself.
A Somali farmer walks within desert locusts in a grazing land on the outskirt of Dusamareb in Galmudug region, Somalia December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

COP26: What's at stake for Africa? 28.10.2021

Africa contributes minimally to climate change but bears the brunt of its consequences. For the continent, the UN COP26 climate conference is about vital funding and securing the livelihoods of 1.4 billion people.

Free food distribution for street children. Antananarivo. Madagascar. | Verwendung weltweit

Madagascar hunger crisis exacerbated by global warming 27.10.2021

Southern Madagascar is facing an ongoing hunger crisis after six years without rain. Despite international aid efforts, suffering continues for hundreds of thousands of people. Many are trying to move to other parts of the island to escape the drought.

Plantation owner Chien Shun-yih standing next to his self-built water storage tank

In Taiwan, tea harvest suffers as the climate changes 21.10.2021

Drought and heavy rainfall: Chien Shun-yih's tea plantation in Taiwan is severely affected by climate change, it seems. This year, almost half the harvest was lost.
People protest at Lekki Toll plaza in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Nigerian police officers fired tear gas at protesters in Lagos, the country's largest city, as they tried to disperse hundreds of people demonstrating against police brutality on Wednesday. One year ago, thousands marched in Nigeria for the #EndSARS movement to protest the activities of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit accused of police brutality. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

AfricaLink on Air - 20 October 2021 20.10.2021

News+++Nigeria: One year after Lekki toll gate killings +++ Uganda doubles down on arrest request for Fred Lumbuya +++ Kenya drought lingers on +++ Africa and climate change
26.07.2019, xmkx, Wetter Hitzewelle in Deutschland, Thermometer mit 41 Grad | Verwendung weltweit

Degrees of danger: What will the world look like if we miss our climate targets? 12.10.2021

With the plans currently on the table, we are gearing up for an increase of 2.7 degrees Celsius. That would be much worse for the planet than adhering to the agreed-upon Paris goal of 1.5 C.
Volunteers from nearby villages rest from watering down a recently burnt part of a forest during a wildfire near Kavaklidere, a town in Mugla province, Turkey, August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Turkey ratifies Paris climate change agreement as last G20 country 06.10.2021

The Turkish parliament has ratified the Paris Agreement on climate change more than five years after Ankara first signed the deal. The move comes in time for next month's UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.
24.01.2017***** A young herder from the Samburu pastoral community grazes his family cattle on the dwindling pasture on the plains of the Loisaba wildlife conservancy on January 24, 2017 where controlled livestock grazing from surrounding manyattas (Samburu settlements) is helping mitigate conflict over increasingly scarce water and pasture during a biting drought season. The broad plains of Mugie, a huge estate on a high plateau northwest of Mount Kenya, are crisscrossed with cattle trails and the wildlife is mostly gone. The knee-high grass remains, but not for long, reckons manager Josh Perrett, as tensions between semi-nomadic pastoralists and settled landowners take a destructive, sometimes violent turn. / AFP / TONY KARUMBA (Photo credit should read TONY KARUMBA/AFP/Getty Images)

Drought puts millions of Kenyans at risk of starvation 06.10.2021

Locusts and the coronavirus pandemic have severely undermined food security in the East African country. Kelvin Shingles, Kenya director of Welthungerhilfe, told DW that climate change is making the situation worse.

Drought devastates northern Kenya 01.10.2021

2 million Kenyans face severe drought, with many at risk of starvation as a crippling drought stalks northern counties. Already many domestic livestock and wild animals have succumbed to thirst and hunger.

Die Momente in der Familie sind kostbar. Shyam Sunder Jyani ist viel in Rajasthn unterwegs. DW India Global Ideas Video: Bilder von Manish Mehta © Manish Mehta

Familial Forestry in India: Caring for trees like they're family 25.09.2021

Trees are good for both biodiversity and people, helping to guard against drought. Which is why Shyam Sunder Jyani encourages communities in Rajasthan, India to nurture them like loved ones.

Somidh Saha, Indian forestry expert and head of German research group “Sylvanus” in Karlsruhe DW, Neil King, 7. September 2021 in Karlsruhe

Can non-native trees help save Germany's dying forests? 16.09.2021

As global heating intensifies, the risk that we may lose our forests altogether has never been greater. Indian-born forester Somidh Saha is on a mission to save Germany's dying forests.

A wildfire burns on Sierra Bermeja mountain in Estepona, Spain, September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world 14.09.2021

From the Mediterranean to Germany to California and beyond, dramatic pictures of the severe impacts of extreme weather have been dominating the news this summer. Is the climate crisis to blame?
On the Green Fence 210311 Podcast Picture Teaser ROAD

How can we save our dying forests? 10.09.2021

Climate change and severe droughts have weakened forests around the globe. In Germany, where many forests are planted monocultures, about 80% of trees are considered unhealthy. What's even more alarming is that the forest dieback is also affecting younger trees now. So what happens if we lose our forests? And is there anything we can do to stop it?
