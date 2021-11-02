Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Water is life - and when it's gone, the thirst comes.
Times with less water, or droughts, have always been a natural part of weather around the planet. But climate change has been linked with more frequent, more severe and longer dry spells. Especially in more arid regions of the developing world, drought often causes crop losses or lower yields, which threatens food security there. Drought is also increasingly becoming a problem for hydropower, or generation of electricity with water. In addition, drought is linked with stronger and more intense wildfire, and even with political instability.
Southern Madagascar is facing an ongoing hunger crisis after six years without rain. Despite international aid efforts, suffering continues for hundreds of thousands of people. Many are trying to move to other parts of the island to escape the drought.
Climate change and severe droughts have weakened forests around the globe. In Germany, where many forests are planted monocultures, about 80% of trees are considered unhealthy. What's even more alarming is that the forest dieback is also affecting younger trees now. So what happens if we lose our forests? And is there anything we can do to stop it?