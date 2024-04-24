Driven by Greed - The Deutsche Bank Story: Putin’s Bank

Driven by Greed - The Deutsche Bank Story: Putin’s BankApril 24, 2024
And involved itself in shady deals with the Russian autocrat.
In the early 2000s, Deutsche Bank wanted to make it big in Moscow. For some employees, this was something to be achieved by any means necessary: bribing Putin’s officials, brothel visits for good customers, money laundering for the mafia.
When it all came to light, this sent a shock wave through the bank: to this day, Deutsche Bank is still laboring under the burden of fines totaling billions. But the CEOs claimed total innocence. Just one of many scandals.
Other questionable deals include loans to Donald Trump. The bank’s very special relationship with the US-American real estate tycoon began in the year 1998. Trump was one of Deutsche Bank’s best customers until shortly before his 2017 presidency. The credit institute loaned him huge sums - despite his track record for business bankruptcy and a dubious reputation as a defaulting debtor.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
THU 09.05.2024 – 01:15 UTC
THU 09.05.2024 – 04:15 UTC
THU 09.05.2024 – 18.15 UTC
FRI 10.05.2024 – 09:15 UTC
FRI 10.05.2024 - 15:15 UTC
FRI 10.05.2024 - 21:15 UTC
SAT 11.05.2024 – 19:15 UTC
SUN 12.05.2024 – 02:15 UTC
MON 13.05.2024 - 12:15 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4