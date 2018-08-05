 DR Congo′s Joseph Kabila to step down ahead of key elections | Africa | DW | 08.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

DR Congo's Joseph Kabila to step down ahead of key elections

After spending nearly two decades in power, the Congolese president has decided to not run in the upcoming presidential election. But analysts say his resignation could be part of larger strategy by the regime.

A man walks by election posters for President Joseph Kabila in 2011

Government spokesman Lambert Mende on Wednesday announced that Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Joseph Kabila will not stand in the upcoming presidential election.

Under the constitution, Kabila is barred from running for a third term. However, he had previously showed no sign of giving up the presidency until Wednesday.

Instead, loyalist former Interior Minister Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, who is targeted by EU sanctions, will run as the ruling coalition's candidate in the December 23 election, Mende said.

The announcement marks a significant shift in the political landscape in DRC. Kabila has held the presidency since 2001, after taking over in the wake of the assassination of his father, former President Laurent-Desire Kabila.

DRC President Joseph Kabila

Kabila has been in power since 2001, when he took over after his father was assassinated

'Calibrate' politics

But some observers have previously warned that such a move could play into the regime's larger strategy to continue its grasp on power.

The regime's "war chest dwarfs those of most opponents. It has near total control of the security forces, and a strong footing in the (electoral commission) and the Constitutional Court," said a report published in April by the Brussels-based International Crisis Group.

"Through all of these levers, the regime can dictate the timing of the electoral process and calibrate how much political space it allows the opposition in different parts of the country."

  • Demokratische Republik Kongo Leopoldsville Kinshasa Streikende Arbeiter (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/AKG Images/P. Almasy)

    50 years of Kinshasa

    The struggle for independence

    In 1959, demonstrators took to the streets of Leopoldville to call for Congolese independence and the end of Belgian colonial rule. There was a brutal crackdown and 40 people were killed. A further 250 were injured. Independence was finally achieved on June 30, 1960.

  • Demokratische Republik Kongo Leopoldsville Kinshasa Gyrobus 1962 (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/Keystone Pictures)

    50 years of Kinshasa

    Kinshasa's gyrobuses

    1955: An electric bus, powered by energy stored in a rotating flywheel, is charged up at a docking station in Leopoldville. The gyrobuses had a range of 3 kilometers (2 miles) and were imported by Belgian colonial administrators from Switzerland. Ten million people travelled on them during their first year in operation.

  • Demokratische Republik Kongo Leopoldsville Kinshasa Joseph Mobutu 1965 (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa)

    50 years of Kinshasa

    The arrival of a dictator

    November 30, 1965: President Joseph Mobutu in parliament in Leopoldville. He had come to power five days earlier in a coup ousting President Joseph Kasavubu. One year later, Leopoldville was renamed Kinshasa. Mobutu's dictatorship lasted three decades until he was forced into exile in 1997.

  • Bildergalerie 40. Jahrestag des Boxkampfes zwischen Ali und Foreman (AFP/Getty Images)

    50 years of Kinshasa

    Kinshasa titan

    1974: Security personnel accompanying US boxing legend Muhammad Ali as he leaves the training center in Kinshasa. Ali defeated George Foreman in the "Battle of the Titans" on October 30, 1974. 60,000 fans watched the historic spectacle in Kinshasa Stadium and were joined by millions of television viewers around the globe.

  • Kongo, Muhammad Ali Box Club in Kinshasa (Foto: Saleh Mwanamilongo)

    50 years of Kinshasa

    Ali's legacy

    The late Muhammad Ali remains an inspiration to Kinshasa's youth to this day. There is a boxing club named "Muhammad Ali holds his head high" where boys and girls can learn to box. One girl told DW "I feel as if I'm Ali's granddaughter. I know so much about him."

  • Der Ampelroboter von Kinshasa (Foto: Junior D. Kannah/AFP/Getty Images)

    50 years of Kinshasa

    Traffic robots fight congestion

    Robots, not police, direct the traffic at the central Asosa junction in Kinshasa. The robots, equipped with four cameras, send data to a control center which analyzes the traffic flow. The project is run by a group of Congolese engineers from the Kinshasa Institute of Applied Technology.

  • Kongo Kinshasa Fashion Week Papa Griffe (Foto: John Bompengo/DW)

    50 years of Kinshasa

    Kinshasa Fashion Week

    Congolese designers scale the heights of fashion. Their creations are colorful, daring and elegant. This one was crafted by designer Papa Griffe and shown at the Kinshasa Fashion Week in July 2015. The annual fashion show was launched by Marie-France Idikayo in 2011 to promote African designers globally.

  • Kongo Plastikverarbeitung (Foto: vie montante Développement )

    50 years of Kinshasa

    Not going to waste

    This is also Kinshasa. Children search through rubbish for plastic which can be recycled. They bring what they find to recycling plants like this one, run by a local NGO "Vie Montante." The children receive a small but regular income in exchange for the plastic they collect.

  • Bildergalerie - Künstler in der Demokratische Republik Kongo (Foto: DW/S. Oneko)

    50 years of Kinshasa

    Kinshasa 2016: Everything goes?

    Under Mobutu's regime this would have been unthinkable. Performance artist Julie Djikey turned herself into a "human automobile" with her body dripping with oil and oil filters on her breasts to protest against pollution. Her message to the women of Kinshasa: "The measure of a woman's courage is the strength of her resolve when faced with difficulties and suffering."

    Author: Theresa Krinninger / mc


Violent past

Since 2015, large-scale protests have called for the president to resign alongside fresh elections. But the protests were often met with deadly suppression by security forces.

Human rights organizations had warned that large-scale violence could erupt in the event Kabila failed to step down. His decision to step down came hours before the official deadline to apply as a candidate for the December elections.

Congo has witnessed the deadliest conflict in modern African history, with two wars in the late 1990s and early 2000s that left more than 3 million people dead.

Protesters in Brussels

From DRC to Belgium, activists have called on Kabila to step down and pave the way for free and transparent elections in accordance with international standards

ls/amp (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Jean-Pierre Bemba returns to DR Congo to submit presidential candidacy

Jean-Pierre Bemba has returned to the DR Congo for the first time in 11 years to submit his candidacy for the nation's upcoming presidential election. He had spent most of the last decade in custody for war crimes. (01.08.2018)  

UN: DR Congo forces killing protesters with 'impunity'

Dozens of protesters were killed by DR Congo security forces in 2017 in what the UN described as quashing dissent at all costs. The violence threatens peaceful and free elections. (19.03.2018)  

Humanitarian crisis deepens in DR Congo as President Kabila clings to power

Aid experts say the number of Congolese in need of aid, including food, has doubled over the past year. President Joseph Kabila has refused to leave office despite an election mandate that expired at the end of 2016. (25.03.2018)  

Skepticism of electronic voting for overdue Democratic Republic of Congo election

When elections take place in the Democratic Republic of Congo, tens of thousands of electronic voting machines are to be used. The opposition is as skeptical of the technology as it is of the poll taking place on time. (11.05.2018)  

DR Congo: 'Kabila is using delaying tactics'

DR Congo's President Joseph Kabila seems intent on clinging to power any way he can. DW spoke to political scientist, Dr Phil Clark, about what we can expect next in the DR Congo. (13.10.2017)  

50 years of Kinshasa

Half a century ago, Leopoldville was renamed Kinshasa. The capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo is Africa's third largest metropolis after Lagos and Cairo and the city is booming. (30.06.2016)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Kongo Oppositionspolitiker Moise Katumbi

DRC: Katumbi's bid to return comes days after presidential hopeful Bemba flies home 03.08.2018

DRC presidential hopeful Moise Katumbi could be arrested when he re-enters the country. The second opposition figure to return this week to try and unseat President Joseph Kabila appears willing to take that risk though.

Antanarivo, der ehemalige Präsident von Madagaskar, Andry Rajoelina

Andry Rajoelina plans political comeback in Madagascar 07.08.2018

After taking over power in 2009 following a military coup, Andry Rajoelina was prevented from running for the presidency in 2013. In an exclusive interview with DW, he talks about his candidacy for 2018.

Afrika, Elfenbeinküste, Digitalisierung durch das Smartphone

Internet censorship in Africa threatens democracy, economy 04.08.2018

Many African governments have taken to censoring a variety of apps and sites, especially around election time. But people across the continent are increasingly seeking out ways to work around the blocks.

default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show. 