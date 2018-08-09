 DR Congo: Kabila takes a step back — but remains in power | Africa | DW | 09.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

DR Congo: Kabila takes a step back — but remains in power

President Joseph Kabila won't seek a third term, but his choice for successor has observers concerned he may continue to play a major role behind the scenes.

DRC President Joseph Kabila (Reuters/K. Katombe)

The moment of truth finally arrived. It wasn't clear until shortly before the deadline for presidential candidacy submissions on Wednesday afternoon whether President Joseph Kabila would seek another term in office or announce a successor.

According to the DRC's constitution, Kabila's final legitimate second term expired back in 2016. However, fresh elections were deliberately delayed by the government, citing ongoing violence in the country's east. A new election date was only decided upon a few months ago: December 23, 2018.

The entire country held its breath as government spokesman Lambert Mende faced the press just two hours before the deadline. He announced the intention of former Interior Minister and General Secretary of Kabilia's People's Party for Reconstruction and Democracy, Ramazani Shandary (PPRD), — Kabila's long-time right-hand man — to run for president in the upcoming election.

It may seem that Kabila's presidency has come to an end. But Shandary is not considered to be a political 'strongman'. On the contrary, he has always remained loyal to Kabila, with no power network of his own or influence in the military, which could be a deciding factor. As government spokesman Mende pointed out, Kabila will continue to lead the newly-created electoral coalition, the Common Front for the Congo (FCC). The situation could be compared to the 2008 Russian election, when President Vladimir Putin handed over the reins to Dimitri Medvedev after his own term came to an end — but continued to pull the strings as prime minister.

Read more: DRC: 'The signs are not good'

A woman demonstrator holds a sign written in French, which reads 'Kabila end of term - December 19, 2016. Red card' (Reuters/F. Lenoir)

A protestor holds a sign which reads 'Kabila end of term - December 19, 2016. Red card'

Opposition candidates struggle to register

Meanwhile, the DRC's electoral commission (CENI) is beginning preparations for the election. First, the candidates' documents must be checked and approved.

"The provisional list of all eligible candidates will be announced on the 24th of August," said CENI spokesman Jean Pierre Mulumba. The list would then need to be reviewed by the Constitutional Court before the final names are published on the 11th of September.

It looks set to be an exciting race. The opposition candidate most likely to shake-up Kabila's power-clique, Jean-Pierre Bemba, was unable to submit a valid voting card to CENI last week when submitting his candidacy. He apparently missed the deadline as he was being held in a high security prison by the International Criminal Court in The Hague. He was only acquitted of war crime charges in June following 11 years in exile and flew directly to the DRC to file his election papers. Whether or not he will be allowed to run remains to be seen.

Another of Kabila's rivals, Moise Katumbi, was not even allowed into the country. The former governor of the mineral-rich province of Katanga, who has been in self-imposed exile since 2016, was denied permission to cross the border into DRC due to a pending lawsuit. When his supporters protested on the other side of the border, police responded with tear gas and gunfire.

Supporters welcome Congolese opposition leader Jean-Pierre Bemba as he disembarks a plane in Kinshasa (Reuters/J. R. N'Kengo)

Supporters welcome Congolese opposition leader Jean-Pierre Bemba as he arrives in Kinshasa to submit his candidacy

The big question: War or peace?

The mood in DRC is tense. Thousands of supporters of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress party (UDPS) gathered in front of the electoral commission building in Kinshasa on Tuesday. They had followed their chairman Felix Tshisekedi across the city and say they were bombarded with tear gas by police along the way.

"If the electoral commission does not want their country to return to war, then it must organize credible and transparent elections," said USPD district chairman Fiston Mbuyo. "If they manipulate the elections to allow the government to win, then they are responsible for any blood which is shed."

Some experts fear that these elections could lead to a new war. Political scientist Pamphile Ngoma says the current signs are alarming, especially considering that Kabila pushed through army reforms just a few weeks ago. "He has given new posts to new generalswho will now remain in power and do not want to see the end of this regime," he says. Ngoma believes these generals could incite the many militias roaming thorough the war-torn east to spark a rebellion, and that Kabila could be put  in charge as a supreme military leader..

The country's youth movement, LUCHA, sees the impending election as a disaster waiting to happen — and one in which they don't want to participate. "I don't  think we will go to the polls with all of these irregularities," says LUCHA representative Enoch Nyamwisi. Some fear that the new voting machines could be used to manipulate the outcome and fake candidates could even be included on the roll. Nyamwisi does not believe that these problems will be solved before the election, "with or without Kabila."

  • Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe

    African leaders who change laws in order to stay in power

    Robert Mugabe - Zimbabwe

    At 90 years of age, Robert Mugabe is Africa’s oldest head of state. Mugabe was elected prime minister in 1980 and seven years later became president. Initially he was regarded as a freedom fighter but lately his regime has led to a food and financial crisis. Last year, Mugabe changed the constitution which means he could now govern until he is 97.

  • Teodoro Obiang Nguema of Equatorial Guinea

    African leaders who change laws in order to stay in power

    Teodoro Obiang - Equatorial Guinea

    No African head of state has ruled longer. The 72-year-old leader seized power in oil-rich Equatorial Guinea in 1979. Obiang has changed the country’s constitution at least three times: in 1982, 1991 and most recently in 2011 by a referendum. Although he left the term limit to two mandates, each of seven years, he had the age limit of 75 years removed.

  • Jose Eduardo dos Santos Angola

    African leaders who change laws in order to stay in power

    Jose Eduardo Dos Santos - Angola

    The Angolan president has ruled for more than 35 years. He was elected for the first time after the death of Angola's first president Agostinho Neto. A new constitution stipulates that the chairman of the party with the most votes in parliament becomes the president automatically. Dos Santos' MPLA party is the strongest in Angola, meaning the 72-year-old could remain in power for years to come.

  • Cameroon's Paul Biya

    African leaders who change laws in order to stay in power

    Paul Biya - Cameroon

    Paul Biya has ruled the western central African country since 1982. Cameroon's former constitution would have barred him from standing for re-election. But in 2008, he changed the laws and removed all restrictions on term limits, despite massive protests from the population. His re-election in 2011 did not come as a surprise. The opposition and critics accuse him of election fraud.

  • Yoweri Museveni of Uganda

    African leaders who change laws in order to stay in power

    Yoweri Museveni – Uganda

    Museveni came to power in 1986, bringing an end to Idi Amin's dictatorship in Uganda. But after ruling the east African country for 28 years, thanks to several constitutional amendments, Museveni has himself come to be known as a dictator. In 2005, he finally scrapped term limits even though he was the one who once declared: "No African head of state should be in power for more than 10 years."

  • Swasiland König Mswati III

    African leaders who change laws in order to stay in power

    Mswati III – Swaziland

    He came to power without a constitutional amendment simply because there is no constitution in Swaziland. Mswati III is the last absolute ruler in Africa. At the age of 18, he ascended the throne in 1986 after the death of his father, King Sobhuza II. Since then he has ruled the country by decree and rejects any form of democracy. Swaziland remains one of the poorest countries in the world.

  • Chadian President Idriss Deby

    African leaders who change laws in order to stay in power

    Idriss Deby - Chad

    Born in 1952, Idriss Deby Itno began his career as a rebel fighter. In 1990 he overthrew the government of his former comrade Hissene Habre and became president one year later. In 2004, he amended the constitution to allow him to remain in office. Rebels tried to overthrow his government in 2006 and 2008 but in vain. In 2011 he was re-elected for a fourth term.

  • DRC's Joseph Kabila

    African leaders who change laws in order to stay in power

    Joseph Kabila - DR Congo

    Kabila is, in comparison to his counterparts, still a young head of state and has not held office for a long period of time. The 43 year-old has ruled the conflict-ridden DRC since 2001. After his father, President Laurent Kabila, was assassinated, he was installed as his successor. Kabila was elected in 2006 for the first time but has called for a constitutional amendment in order to run again.

    Author: Julia Hahn / im


 

DW recommends

Jean-Pierre Bemba returns to DR Congo to submit presidential candidacy

Jean-Pierre Bemba has returned to the DR Congo for the first time in 11 years to submit his candidacy for the nation's upcoming presidential election. He had spent most of the last decade in custody for war crimes. (01.08.2018)  

Acquitted DRC VP Jean-Pierre Bemba returns to Belgium, ICC says

Jean Pierre-Bemba, who was acquitted of war crimes a week ago, has arrived in Belgium following his release from ICC detention. He still awaits sentencing in a secondary trial for bribing witnesses. (16.06.2018)  

DRC: Katumbi's bid to return comes days after presidential hopeful Bemba flies home

DRC presidential hopeful Moise Katumbi could be arrested when he re-enters the country. The second opposition figure to return this week to try and unseat President Joseph Kabila appears willing to take that risk though. (03.08.2018)  

Congo opposition candidate Moise Katumbi leaves for South Africa despite arrest warrant

Political tensions are rising in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after an arrest warrant was issued for opposition leader Moise Katumbi over hiring mercenaries. Katumbi has left for 'care' in South Africa. (21.05.2016)  

DRC: President Joseph Kabila battles on many fronts

The Democratic Republic of Congo's army is fighting militias on several fronts. Now more trouble is brewing in the east of the country, where militias are uniting in opposition to President Joseph Kabila. (24.01.2018)  

Democratic Republic of Congo to push back elections despite outrage

The ruling coalition and smaller opposition parties in DR Congo have agreed to delay the presidential vote for over a year. Many government critics suspect a ploy to keep president Kabila in power past his term limit. (16.10.2016)  

DRC: 'The signs are not good'

The postponement of elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo does not come as a surprise, analysts say. The country seems fated to slide into a deepening crisis. (11.07.2017)  

African leaders who change laws in order to stay in power

In order to remain in office, many African leaders change their countries' constitutions. They appear undeterred by the ousting of Burkina Faso’s Blaise Compaore who tried to remove the time limit on his presidency. (11.11.2014)  

Related content

Kongo Ankunft Oppositionsführer Jean-Pierre Bemba

Jean-Pierre Bemba returns to DR Congo to submit presidential candidacy 01.08.2018

Jean-Pierre Bemba has returned to the DR Congo for the first time in 11 years to submit his candidacy for the nation's upcoming presidential election. He had spent most of the last decade in custody for war crimes.

Kongo Oppositionspolitiker Moise Katumbi

DRC: Katumbi's bid to return comes days after presidential hopeful Bemba flies home 03.08.2018

DRC presidential hopeful Moise Katumbi could be arrested when he re-enters the country. The second opposition figure to return this week to try and unseat President Joseph Kabila appears willing to take that risk though.

Simbabwe Präsidentschaftswahl Inhaftierung Oppositioneller

Africa Link on Air - 06 August 2018 06.08.2018

Zimbabwe opposition says supporters abducted as 27 appear in court+++African Union issues call to uphold rights in DR Congo poll+++ DW talks to Douglas Johnson a researcher and author on South Sudan about the prospects of new peace deal.

default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show. 