 DR Congo declares new Ebola outbreak in North Kivu

Africa

DR Congo declares new Ebola outbreak in North Kivu

A week after declaring the end of an Ebola outbreak, the health ministry has announced a new one near the Ugandan border. Local authorities have called for "calm and prudence" in the northeastern province.

Congolese health officials prepare to disinfect people and buildings at a hospital

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Wednesday announced a new outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus in the North Kivu province.

The announcement comes a week after Congolese authorities declared an end to a separate outbreak in the northwestern Equator Province.

"At this point, there is no indication that these two epidemics, which are more than 2,500 kilometers (1,500 miles) apart, are connected," said DRC Health Minister Oly Ilunga Kalenga.

'Calm and prudence'

Local officials in North Kivu notified the health ministry on Saturday that at least 20 people had died from hemorrhagic fever out of 26 cases in the area. The first case emerged in early July.

Samples from the latest outbreak were sent to Kinshasa for analysis, with results showing four out of six cases tested positive for Ebola.

Read more: The unsung heroes in the fight again Ebola

North Kivu province Governor Julien Paluku called for "calm and prudence" after the announcement, saying authorities are doing their best to contain the outbreak.

Local health authorities said the World Health Organization (WHO) has already deployed a team of experts to the area.

Watch video 02:07
Now live
02:07 mins.

WHO pins hopes on unlicensed Ebola drugs in Congo

Deadly virus

The latest outbreak marks the tenth of its kind since the virus was first discovered in then-Zaire in 1976.

The WHO is likely to respond quickly after it was criticized for its slow response during the 2014 outbreak in West Africa that left more than 11,000 people dead.

Read more: Ebola: WHO says better prepared this year than for 2014 outbreak

Ebola is a rare and highly infectious virus, with a death rate of up to 90 percent, according to the WHO. Symptoms include fever, intense weakness and vomiting. The incubation period range from two to 21 days.

During the last outbreak in May, the WHO deployed an experimental vaccine to contain the virus after it reached a large port city, prompting fears that it could spread quickly throughout the country.

  • Bildergalerie Ebola - Schutzbekleidung für Ärzte und Pfleger Englisch

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Protective clothing

    Proper protective clothing for doctors and nurses is critical. All exposed skin must be covered with a material that cannot be penetrated by the virus. But the suit alone isn't enough: Proper procedure is also important.

  • Ebola Sonderisolierstation in Düsseldorf (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/Federico Gambarini)

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Suiting up

    Health care workers must practice correctly putting on a protective suit, as seen here at the special isolation unit in Dusseldorf. New suits are used every time, so there is no risk of infection when getting dressed. Unprotected workers are therefore able to help.

  • Isolierstation Uniklinik Hamburg-Eppendorf (Foto: Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf/Bertram Solcher)

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Completely separate

    The patient rooms in the Dusseldorf isolation unit are completely shielded from the outside world. Air is filtered, and wastewater must go through a separate treatment process. The protective suits, used at all times in the ward, are kept at positive pressure. These measures go further than is necessary: While Ebola can be transmitted by contaminated objects, the virus is not airborne.

  • Schleuse auf Isolierstation (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/Sebastian Kahnert)

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Disinfectant shower

    After the patient is treated, the entire suit is sprayed from the outside with a disinfectant to kill off any potential viruses. Only after this shower can the suit be removed - cautiously.

  • Anlegen eines Ebola-Schutzanzuges in Düsseldorf (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/Federico Gambarini)

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Outside help

    When removing the protective suit, health care workers must exercise extreme caution. Using permanently installed protective gloves, outside assistance can be provided without coming into direct contact with the suit. After use, the suit is immediately disposed of and burned.

  • Eingang zur Wohnung der mit Ebola infizierten Krankenschwester in den USA (Foto: Reuters/City of Dallas)

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Infected nurses

    Despite the high safety standards, a total of three nurses in Spain and the United States have contracted the disease. The circumstances surrounding the infection have not yet been clarified. The nurses' homes (as seen here in Texas) were sealed off and disinfected after the discovery of the transmission.

  • Schutzkleidung gegen Ebola in einem Krankenhaus in Sierra Leone (Foto: picture alliance/AP Photo)

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Protection in Africa

    Doctors and nurses in West Africa have now also been outfitted with protective suits. However, these do not always meet the standards deemed necessary for effective protection. Sometimes, small areas of skin are left unprotected, or the material used in the suit is permeable. In addition, putting the suit on and removing it can be risky.

  • Bestattung eines an Ebola Verstorbenen (Foto: Reuters/James Giahyue)

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Isolating the dead

    Extreme caution is also necessary at the funerals of people who have died of Ebola. A West African tradition, which sees the family of the deceased wash the body has led to many new infections. For mourning friends and family, these strict isolation measures are often hard to understand.

  • Ebola Isolierstation in Liberia (Foto: Zoom Dosso/AFP/Getty Images)

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Tent as isolation units

    In a region where medical care is extremely underdeveloped, such an outbreak provides a daunting challenge. Infected people, like here in Liberia, are cared for in hastily constructed tents. But even a country like Germany would probably be overwhelmed by such an epidemic. At the moment, the country only has around 50 beds set up in isolation units.

  • Kontaminierter Schutzkleidung gegen Ebola wird in Guinea verbrannt (Foto: CELLOU BINANI/AFP/Getty Images)

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Incineration instead of sunlight

    In some of the affected West African regions, contaminated suits are hung out in the sun in an attempt to disinfect them for further use. But it's much safer to burn the clothing immediately after use, as seen here in Guinea. However, supply shortages and the high prices of suits make such advice difficult to follow. Protective clothing can cost between €30 and €200 ($40-$250).

  • Fiebermessen bei Passagieren am Flughafen von Lagos (Foto: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP/Getty Images)

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Airport controls

    Air travelers represent the biggest threat when it comes to transmission of the virus over long distances. For this reason, travelers' temperatures are now being monitored at some airports. However, this method does not provide absolute security: Ebola's incubation period is up to 21 days.

    Author: Marcus Lütticke / cmk


ls/jm (AFP, Reuters, AP)

