DP World ports in Australia reopen after cyber attack

DP World disconnected internet on Friday after detecting a cyber security breach. DP World Australia manages about 40% of Australia's freight trade.

Ports operator DP World Australia said on Monday operations had resumed at all its facilities after a cyber security incident.

The cyber security breach had forced the company to suspend operations for three days.

What was the security breach?

DP World first disconnected internet on Friday after detecting the breach, which significantly impacted the flow of goods coming in and out of Australia over the weekend.

The firm's advisor on its response to the cyberattack, Alastair MacGibon, said that data had been taken by "someone malicious or unauthorized."

The company is part of Dubai's state-owned DP World.

DP World Australia manages about 40% of Australia's freight trade.

The suspension affected its container terminals in the state capitals of Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane and the port city of Fremantle in Western Australia.

"Operations resumed at the company's ports across Australia at 9 a.m. today (2200 GMT, Sunday) ... following successful tests of key systems overnight," the company said in a statement.

DP World expects to move about 5,000 containers from the four Australian terminals on Monday.

However, it said that ongoing investigation to protect its networks could still result in temporary disruptions in the coming days.

"This is a part of an investigation process and resuming normal logistical operations at this scale," the company said.

Hackers threaten critical infrastructure To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Australia works on cyber defenses

Australia has seen a rise in hacking incidents since late last year.

In February, the Australian government changed regulations and set up an agency to manage the response to cyber attacks.

"[The DP World breach] does show how vulnerable we have been in this country to cyber incidents and how much better we need to work together to make sure we keep our citizens safe," Cyber Security Minister Clare O'Neil told the public ABC radio station.

Also on Monday, the government announced details of a proposed cyber security law that would force companies to report all ransomware incidents.

sdi/msh (Reuters, AFP)