Donald Trump selects RFK Jr. to lead top US health agency

November 14, 2024

Donald Trump has chosen conspiracy theorist and vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Kennedy dropped a presidential bid for a role in Trump's Cabinet.

https://p.dw.com/p/4n0Fk
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump (left) at a campaign rally in Glendale, Arizona
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped out of the presidential race in August and endorsed Donald Trump in exchange for a role in the Republican's administrationImage: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday nominated longtime conspiracy theorist and vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Kennedy ran as an independent in this year's election. He dropped out in August and endorsed Trump in exchange for a role in the Republican's administration.

More to follow...

dh/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)