Donald Trump selects RFK Jr. to lead top US health agency

PoliticsUnited States of America
Donald Trump selects RFK Jr. to lead top US health agencyNovember 14, 2024
Advertisement
President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday nominated longtime conspiracy theorist and vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.
Kennedy ran as an independent in this year's election. He dropped out in August and endorsed Trump in exchange for a role in the Republican's administration.
More to follow...
dh/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)