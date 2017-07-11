Donald Trump refuses to testify in New York probe

Former US President Donald Trump said that he declined to testify in a civil investigation into his family's business practices on Wednesday after he appeared at the New York Attorney General's office.

"I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution," Trump said.

What is the investigation about?

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is examining whether Trump Organization inflated real estate values.

Trump and his eldest children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, fought to avoid testifying but lost. Reuters cited a source as saying that Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump testified before their father.

Trump announced his visit to James' office in a Tuesday post on his app Truth Social.

James said her investigation uncovered significant evidence that the Trump Organization overstated asset values to obtain favorable loans and understated them for tax breaks.

Earlier this year, Trump was held in contempt by a New York judge for failing to hand over documents that were sought as part of the probe.

Trump says he is being 'attacked from all sides'

Trump has denied wrongdoing and called the investigation the "greatest witch hunt in US history."

"My great company, and myself, are being attacked from all sides. !" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The former president has been embroiled in a number of legal challenges since a mob of his supporters attacked the US Capitol as he was set to leave office.

Last week, a Texas militia member was handed a 7-year prison sentence for his involvement in the attack.

Meanwhile, the FBI searched Trump's Florida Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday, in a separate federal investigation into whether he illegally removed classified documents from the White House toward the end of his term as president. Trump and Republican lawmakers have slammed the FBI operation as politically motivated.

sdi/wmr (AP, AFP, Reuters)