 Donald Trump pardons 15 people, including two in Russia probe | News | DW | 23.12.2020

News

Donald Trump pardons 15 people, including two in Russia probe

The outgoing president has issued pardons for 15 more people, including people implicated in the Russia investigation.

Trump walks before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C

Trump has been handing out pardons in his final days of office

US President Donald Trump issued 15 more presidential pardons on Tuesday, including two for people implicated in the Russia probe.

Trump granted a full pardon to former campaign aide George Papadopoulos, who pleaded guilty during the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

He also pardoned Alex van der Zwaan, the Dutch son-in-law of Russian billionaire German Khan. He was sentenced to 30 days in prison and fined $20,000 for lying to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators about contacts with an official in Trump’s 2016 campaign.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

