Donald Trump indicted in classified documents case

Donald Trump has said he's been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate.

Former US President Donald Trump wrote on social media that his lawyers were informed he has been indicted in connection with the mishandling of classified documents.

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The Justice Department had no immediate comment or confirmation.

Trump wrote that he had been summoned to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday. He profused his innocence in a video posted on social media.

The former president has been indicted on seven counts, media outlets reported. They relate to his handling of classified documents and obstruction of justice.

The case is one of several investigations into the former US president.

He was indicted in March in New York over an investigation into hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels, and still faces investigations in Washington and Atlanta that could also result in criminal charges.

What do we know about the case?

The US Justice Department has been investigating whether the former president mishandled documents he held onto after leaving the White House in 2021.

Some 13,000 documents were seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, last year. Of those, some 100 were marked classified.

Trump's lawyers had earlier said that all classified records had been restored to the government.

Trump had defended retaining the documents, suggesting he had them declassified back when he was in office. He never provided evidence to support this claim.

