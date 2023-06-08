  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate change
CrimeUnited States of America

Donald Trump indicted in classified documents case

1 hour ago

Donald Trump has said he's been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SMKf
Donald Trump
Trump is the first former US president to face prosecutionImage: Seth Wenig/AP/picture alliance

Former US President Donald Trump wrote on social media that his lawyers were informed he has been indicted in connection with the mishandling of classified documents.

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The Justice Department had no immediate comment or confirmation.

Trump wrote that he had been summoned to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday. He profused his innocence in a video posted on social media.

The former president has been indicted on seven counts, media outlets reported. They relate to his handling of classified documents and obstruction of justice.

The case is one of several investigations into the former US president.

He was indicted in March in New York over an investigation into hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels, and still faces investigations in Washington and Atlanta that could also result in criminal charges.

What do we know about the case?

The US Justice Department has been investigating whether the former president mishandled documents he held onto after leaving the White House in 2021.

Some 13,000 documents were seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, last year. Of those, some 100 were marked classified.

Trump's lawyers had earlier said that all classified records had been restored to the government.

Trump had defended retaining the documents, suggesting he had them declassified back when he was in office. He never provided evidence to support this claim.

rmt/sms (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A display board that says 'Air Quality Alert Day' seen at the entrance of a highway, amidst an orange hue

Europe joins fight against Canada wildfire smoke

Catastrophe5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

In Lagos car drivers are waiting at the filling station; a banner is displayed to advertise diesel available

Will ending fuel subsidies boost Nigeria's economy?

Will ending fuel subsidies boost Nigeria's economy?

BusinessJune 7, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

UN special envoy Noeleen Heyzer meeting Myanmar military general Min Aung Hlaing

UN Myanmar special envoy set to depart — What now?

UN Myanmar special envoy set to depart — What now?

Politics12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Pilots in a Chinese fighter jet

Germany fears ex-pilots share secrets with China

Germany fears ex-pilots share secrets with China

Politics19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A person wearing a mask waves a pink flag with a black lightning bolt. Other protesters stand in the background.

Lawyer unfazed by Poland abortion rights case defeat at ECHR

Lawyer unfazed by Poland abortion rights case defeat at ECHR

Politics7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Visitors discover images and models of the Neom project during an expo in Riyadh.

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

PoliticsJune 7, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis speaking at Liberty University

Ron DeSantis' controversial policies

Ron DeSantis' controversial policies

Politics5 hours ago05:10 min
More from North America

Latin America

external

Turning the tide on coral reef destruction

Turning the tide on coral reef destruction

Nature and Environment17 hours ago03:26 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage