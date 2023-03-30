Donald Trump indicted by New York jury: reports

In a first for a former US president, Trump is reportedly being charged in connection to a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

A New York grand jury has voted to indict former US President Donald Trump following an investigation into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, US media reported on Thursday.

The indictment makes the 76-year-old the first-ever former US president to be charged with a crime.

The New York Times reported that the indictment would likely be announced in the coming days. The exact charges are not yet clear.

Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Trump was quoted as saying by the Associated Press (AP) news agency that he was told the former president had been indicted.

The AP reported, citing the lawyer, that the charges were over payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence allegations of an extramarital sexual encounter.

