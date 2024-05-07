Trump classified documents trial postponed indefinitely

The former US president's trial in Florida on charges of illegally keeping classified documents after leaving office has been postponed. Judge Cannon shelved the May 20 process without setting a new date.

The judge presiding over former US President Donald Trump's case, for allegedly mishandling classified documents after leaving office, indefinitely postponed the start of his trial on Tuesday.

Trump had been scheduled to go on trial on May 20 but US District Judge Aileen Cannon said that was not possible because of the number of pre-trial motions before the court.

Cannon, a Trump appointee, did not set a new date for the start of the federal trial and it is unlikely to take place before the presidential election, which will take place in November.

