  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraine
CrimeUnited States of America

Trump classified documents trial postponed indefinitely

May 7, 2024

The former US president's trial in Florida on charges of illegally keeping classified documents after leaving office has been postponed. Judge Cannon shelved the May 20 process without setting a new date.

https://p.dw.com/p/4fbgX
Former US President Donald Trump speaks to the press during his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City
It is unlikely the case will be heard before the November presidential electionImage: Steven Hirsch/AFP

The judge presiding over former US President Donald Trump's case, for allegedly mishandling classified documents after leaving office, indefinitely postponed the start of his trial on Tuesday.

Trump had been scheduled to go on trial on May 20 but US District Judge Aileen Cannon said that was not possible because of the number of pre-trial motions before the court.

Cannon, a Trump appointee, did not set a new date for the start of the federal trial and it is unlikely to take place before the presidential election, which will take place in November.

Biden roasts Trump at correspondents' dinner

More to follow...

jsi/kb (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)