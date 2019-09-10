 Documentary photography giant Robert Frank dies | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 10.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Documentary photography giant Robert Frank dies

Pioneering documentary photographer Robert Frank has died at the age of 94. "The Americans," his landmark book from 1958, was a hugely influential work of the Beat Generation, paving the way for a new photographic style.

Fotograf Robert Frank gestorben (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Lehmann)

Renowned photographer Robert Frank has died at the age of 94 in Nova Scotia, Canada. His raw and expressive style was broadly revealed through his groundbreaking photographic book, The Americans.

The work, first published in France in 1958, and a year later in the US, portrayed different classes of American society. The photos featured everyday scenes taken during the photographer's road trips in the 1950s. It turned into a classic of the era. The US edition's introduction by Jack Kerouac, author of the Beat classic On the Road, contributed to its iconic success.

"Robert Frank has captured in the tremendous photographs taken as he traveled on the road around practically 48 states in an old used car (on Guggenheim Fellowship) and with the agility, mystery, genius, sadness, and strange secrecy of a shadow photographed scenes that have never been seen before on film," wrote Kerouac in the book. "That is why Frank will be considered one of the great photographers."

Read more: How German photographer Peter Lindbergh kicked off the supermodel era

Deviating standards

Born in Switzerland on September 11, 1924, Robert Frank first worked as an assistant photographer in Zurich. He emigrated to the US in 1947 and started working in New York City for Harper's Bazaar as a fashion photographer.

From 1948 to 1953, he traveled to South America and back to Europe, developing his personal photographic approach.

A Guggenheim Fellowship allowed him to freely travel through the US in 1955, and 83 photos of 28,000 images he snapped during his trips were revealed in his book The Americans

Robert Frank - The Americans

Robert Frank's 'The Americans'

He was initially criticized for deviating from established standards; his black-and-white shots featured "sloppy" compositions, and were considered too grainy and blurry to be published. Frank's gritty and expressive photos nevertheless introduced a style later known as the "snapshot aesthetic" that spread in the late 1960s, paving the way for photographers such as Diane Arbus. 

Two decades after the book's publication, Gene Thornton described it in The New York Times as ranking "with Alexis de Tocqueville's Democracy in America and Henry James' The American Scene as one of the definitive statements of what this country is about."

Or as Kerouac wrote in his introduction to the book, Frank "sucked a sad poem right out of America onto film."

Director of a shelved Rolling Stones documentary

Robert Frank also worked as a filmmaker, with works including the avant-garde film Pull My Daisy from 1959, written and narrated by Kerouac and starring Allen Ginsberg and other Beat artists.

He also collaborated with the Rolling Stones, creating photos for the cover of Exile on Main St. and directing the 1972 documentary Cocksucker Blues, which chronicles a tour supporting that album.

However, the cinema verite-style film was deemed too embarrassing and potentially incriminating, as it features drug use, nudity and group sex in backstage parties. A court ruling restricted its screenings to events where the director would be physically present. Another official film of the tour, Ladies and Gentlemen: The Rolling Stones, directed by Rollin Binzer, replaced the shelved movie.

In 1971, the photographer and filmmaker moved to a remote area in Canada's Cape Breton, where he pursued his personal and introspective work on photography and cinema. 

DW recommends

Vivian Maier's street photography on show in Berlin

If Vivian Maier is now considered one of America's most important street photographers, her fame came posthumously. Her work is on show at the Willy-Brandt-Haus in Berlin for the European Month of Photography. (25.09.2018)  

Street photographer Robert Doisneau

Robert Doisneau was one of the world's best-known photographers. His work represents the "humanistic" school of photography. He captured the poetry of everyday life on the streets of Paris.  (12.01.2017)  

How German photographer Peter Lindbergh kicked off the supermodel era

Star photographer Peter Lindbergh, who overturned the glossy standards of fashion photography, and who was seen as the "father" of supermodels such as Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell, has died at the age of 74. (04.09.2019)  

Exhibition 'This Place' shows Israel and the West Bank from a new perspective

The images we know of Israel and the West Bank very often portray conflict. An exhibition at the Jewish Museum Berlin features works of photographers who explored the area with an artistic approach. (17.06.2019)  

Mick Jagger at 75: more musical milestones

The Rolling Stones frontman didn't have to wait long for success. But what might have become of Mick Jagger if he didn't get caught urinating by a gas station in 1965? At 75, the bad boy is rocking on. (26.07.2018)  

Advertisement

Books

Die unendliche Geschichte Fuchur Atreju Filmszene Noah Hathaway (picture-alliance/dpa)

Why Michael Ende's 'The Neverending Story' is cult

You hear the title, you hear the song — the one recently revisited on "Stranger Things." But before the 1980s hit film, there was Michael Ende's bestselling book, published 40 years ago. Here's why it's still a classic.  

Books

Autor Salman Rushdie (Getty Images for Christian Dior Couture/N. Hunt)

Salman Rushdie tackles the windmills of Trump's USA with 'Quichotte'

In his latest novel, shortlisted for the Booker Prize, the author of "The Satanic Verses" offers an outlandish take on today's trash TV, opioid crisis and racism inspired by Cervantes' classic. Here's how critics see it.  

Music

Beethovenfest Eröffnngskonzert mit Jukka-Pekka Saraste (Barbara Frommann)

Beethovenfest 2019 begins with a moderate storm

With Bonn the epicenter of the Beethoven anniversary year 2020, the festival in the composer's hometown mounts a calmer, nuanced program in the current season.  

Arts.21

Internationale Filmfestspiele von Venedig 2019 | Joker (Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc./N. Tavernise)

Joker: A super-villain and sensitive soul

At once a personal drama and spectacular blockbuster, ‘Joker’ is an up-close and personal glimpse behind the mask of an infamous comic-book villain. Joaquin Phoenix brilliantly portrays the evil clown as a modern anti-hero. Quite a show!  

Digital Culture

Deutschland Computerspielemesse Gamescom 2019 in Köln (Getty Images/L. Schulze)

Gamescom: Cloud gaming turns industry inside out

Cloud gaming is one trend in the spotlight of this year's Gamescom, the world's top games trade show. Google's new platform, Stadia, could completely change the industry. Here's what cloud gaming is all about.  