  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
Picture of a woman looking at a painting by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso.
'Madame Soler' at an exhibition in the Bavarian Pinakothek der Moderne in 2012Image: Felix Hörhager/dpa/picture alliance
ArtsGermany

Dispute over a Picasso: Is 'Madame Soler' looted art?

Julia Hitz
18 minutes ago

The heirs of Paul von Mendelssohn-Bartholdy want the painting back but the Bavarian State Painting Collections sees itself as the rightful owner. An unresolved restitution case with a bitter aftertaste.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O7Tr

Madame Soler's gaze is grave, alert and focused. This was the intense look that painter Pablo Picasso captured in 1903 of the wife of his friend, tailor Benet Soler.

The portrait, part of Picasso's Blue Period, has since become the subject of a protracted and bitter dispute between the heirs of Jewish banker and art collector Paul von Mendelssohn-Bartholdy (1875-1935) and the Bavarian State Painting Collections. Both sides are claiming rightful ownership of "Madame Soler."

The Bavarian State Painting Collections is the custodian of a large part of the public art collections belonging to the Free State of Bavaria, as well as the Bavarian museums and public art galleries in which these artworks are exhibited.

Tug-of-war over Picasso painting

This dispute over "Madame Soler" is complicated because the parties disagree on whether the painting was sold under duress — in the context of the persecution and dispossession of Jews in Nazi Germany starting in 1933. Yet, there is no conclusive evidence to this end.

Since it is not possible in Germany to legally sue for statute-barred restitution claims — and because US courts have denied jurisdiction — the dispute over "Madame Soler" has reached an impasse. Public pressure is being used to break this deadlock.

 

There is one possible recourse in Germany in such cases: the Limbach Commission.

Set up in 2003 by the German government, the commission can be called upon to mediate in disputes involving the restitution  of Nazi-looted artespecially from persecuted Jewish citizensduring the Third Reich, which are now held by museums, libraries, archives or other public institutions in Germany. It can then review the case and make legally non-binding — though morally no-less important — recommendations to settle the dispute.

However, the disputing parties must both agree to the Commission reviewing their case. The Bavarian State Painting Collections, however, has shown itself unwilling to take this step.

'Madame Soler': Provenance timeline

Together with his first wife, Paul von Mendelssohn-Bartholdy had amassed a considerable private collection of modern artists in Berlin, which may have included Picasso's "Madame Soler" as early as 1913/14, but at the latest from 1930.

But in 1934, the manager of the Lucerne branch of the art dealer Justin K. Thannhauser noted that there was evidence of intentions to sell. Thannhauser, himself a Jew, had helped to establish the painter's worldwide fame with his major Picasso exhibition in Munich in 1913.

A man looks at paintings by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso that were on display in a Bavarian musuem in 2002. There is also a black sculpture of a twisted human body in foreground of the picture.
Exhibition room of the Pinakothek in 2002 with two Picasso paintings of the Blue PeriodImage: Gambarini Mauricio/dpa/picture-alliance

Mendelssohn-Bartholdy died of a heart attack on May 11, 1935 and his second wife became his heir.

In August 1935, "Madame Soler" was listed by the Thannhauser Gallery in Berlin as "purchased."

In October 1935, Thannhauser offered the painting for sale along with four other works by Picasso. But he himself came under increasing pressure in Nazi Germany, went to Paris and fled from there in 1940 — with many unframed works in his luggage — to the USA.

"Madame Soler" henceforth became part of Thannhauser's private collection in New York — prominently placed and clearly visible to guests.

In November 1964, the Bavarian State Painting Collections acquired Picasso's "Madame Soler" for 1.7 million Swiss francs or 1.6 million Deutschmark from Justin Thannhauser through a company based in Vaduz, Liechtenstein.

Is it Nazi looted art?

The Mendelssohn-Bartholdy heirs doubt that the painting was sold without pressure on their ancestor, or that it was sold at all. Apart from the internal documentation of the Thannhauser Gallery, there is no direct evidence of the purchase itself. It is therefore also possible that the painting was only sold on commission by Thannhauser. This is the argument of Julius H. Schoeps, historian, holder of the Federal Cross of Merit and descendant of Mendelssohn-Bartholdy — not only in the statement of claim, but also in his book "Who owns Picasso's Madame Soler?" published in 2022.

Picture of a man with bushy eyebrows and slightly unkempt grey hair. He is identified as Julius Hans Schoeps.
Julius Hans Schoeps is a historian and descendant of Paul von Mendelsson-BertholdyImage: CC-BY-J.H. Schoeps

He considers it probable that Mendelssohn-Bartholdy gave the paintings to Thannhauser on commission, in order to find a buyer before they were confiscated by the Nazi authorities. He had not sold a single painting before, but between 1933 and 1935 he sold 15 of his paintings. The Free State of Bavaria, however, maintains that the painting "does not constitute cultural property seized by the Nazis."

Which way forward?

In the case of the four other Picasso paintings that were sold, the heirs have reached settlements with the Guggenheim Museum, the Museum of Modern Art in New York and with the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation. In each case, the works remained in the collections in exchange for the payment of an undisclosed sum of money. The National Gallery in Boston returned its Picasso to the heirs.

Since it does not currently look as if a restitution law will be introduced in Germany soon or if the Limbach Commission processes will be reformed to allow a right of appeal, even unilaterally, the only recourse left is public debate.

Of course, the Bavarian State Painting Collections can continue to insist on its position and try to sit out the controversy over "Madame Soler." But, the emphatic insistence of the heirs that an injustice has been done could be reason enough for the Limbach Commission to seek clarification.

This article was originally written in German.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

"Guernica," (1937) by Pablo Picasso

Picasso: 70 years of art

Picasso: 70 years of art

Pablo Picasso produced dozens of paintings, ceramics and sculptures during his lifetime. Here is a look at some of the landmark pieces he created during his lifetime.
ArtsDecember 29, 20227 images
DW Dokumentationen Der Fall Saulmann

Looted Art in the Third Reich - The Saulmann Case

Looted Art in the Third Reich - The Saulmann Case

The Nazis systematically plundered Jewish art collections in Germany. This documentary looks at selected cases to how art dealers profited from the persecution of Jewish collectors after 1933.
ArtsFebruary 9, 202042:36 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Carnival float with a dummy tank propped on a bicycle

What happened to the German military's €100 billion fund?

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A vendor displays cover of newspapers to celebrate candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu as President elect

Nigeria's election results leave country more divided

Nigeria's election results leave country more divided

Politics17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Bao Fan

Why is China cracking down on prominent business figures?

Why is China cracking down on prominent business figures?

Human Rights22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Christian Lindner, Robert Habeck and Olaf Scholz sitting in parliament, staring straight ahead

German government fights over money

German government fights over money

Politics21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A Bakhmut resident stands near buildings damaged by a Russian military strike

Will Russia win the battle for Bakhmut?

Will Russia win the battle for Bakhmut?

Conflicts13 hours ago02:36 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Tunisian women demonstrate against racism, holding signes reading 'We are all Africans'

Tunisia: Presidential scapegoating stokes fear and support

Tunisia: Presidential scapegoating stokes fear and support

Politics24 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Ted Deutch, American Jewish Committee CEO, in a DW interview

'Anti-semitism never just stops with the Jews'

'Anti-semitism never just stops with the Jews'

Politics13 hours ago02:53 min
More from North America

Latin America

USA Falfurrias, Texas Reportage Verschollene Migranten

Thousands of migrants have died in Southern Texas

Thousands of migrants have died in Southern Texas

Migration21 hours ago01:57 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage