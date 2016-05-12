Dilma Roussef is the former president of Brazil. She served from 2011 until her impeachment and removal from office in 2016 for budgetary impropriety.

Dilma began her political career as a leftist guerrilla fighting Brazil's military dictatorship. After serving as chief of staff to her predecessor, Lula, she became the country's first female president. She was controversially removed from office amidst heavy political turmoil and street protests. This page collates all of DW's content on Dilma.