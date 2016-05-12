Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Dilma Roussef

Dilma Roussef is the former president of Brazil. She served from 2011 until her impeachment and removal from office in 2016 for budgetary impropriety.

Dilma began her political career as a leftist guerrilla fighting Brazil's military dictatorship. After serving as chief of staff to her predecessor, Lula, she became the country's first female president. She was controversially removed from office amidst heavy political turmoil and street protests. This page collates all of DW's content on Dilma.

May 6, 2016. Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends a signing ceremony for new housing units of the Minha Casa Minha Vida at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino (c) Reuters/U. Marcelino

Opinion: With Rousseff suspended, what’s next for Brazil? 12.05.2016

The Brazilian Senate has voted to impeach and suspend President Dilma Rousseff. DW’s Francis Franca says once the euphoria wears off, Brazilians will realize that the country's deep crisis is still there.
Bildnummer: 51631685 Datum: 15.09.1976 Copyright: imago/Sven Simon Fertige VW Käfer aus der Produktion der - Volkswagen do Brasil - in Brasilien.

Brazil: Torture lawsuit against VW 23.09.2015

A civil lawsuit has been filed in Brazil against Volkswagen alleging that former employees were blacklisted and tortured. The case against the embattled German auto maker dates back to the time before 1985.
Bildunterschrift:Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff (L) receives from the Coordinator of the National Truth Commission (CNV) Pedro Dallari, the CNV final report --on the investigation of those responsible for human rights violations between 1946 and 1988 in the country-- at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on December 10, 2014. The report lists those responsible for political repression and admits --for the first time-- the disappearance of 434 people during the dictatorship. The disclosure of the document accompanies the International Human Rights Day commemoration. It also includes a list of places where forced interrogation, illegal arrests and enforced disappearances took place. AFP PHOTO/EVARISTO SA (Photo credit should read EVARISTO SA/AFP/Getty Images)

Brazil commission seeks end to amnesty for human rights abusers 10.12.2014

Brazil's leadership has set up a commission of truth to investigate human rights abuses perpetrated by the dictatorship from the 1960s to the 1980s. President Rousseff welcomed its findings in an emotional speech.
Bildunterschrift:BARCELONA, SPAIN - APRIL 20: Dani Alves of FC Barcelona looks on during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Levante UD at Camp Nou on April 20, 2013 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Barcelona star Alves enjoys flurry of support after banana jibe 28.04.2014

Figures from the football world and beyond have weighed in to support Barcelona player Dani Alves after his stoic riposte to a racist banana taunt. There was a blizzard of backing from all quarters on social media.
Brazil's Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio de Aguiar Patriota (L)) observes a minute of silence about a nightclub fire which killed at least 245 people in southern Brazil on Sunday, as they attend the closing ceremony of the summit of the Community of Latin American, Caribbean States and European Union (CELAC-UE) in Santiago January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Victor R Caivano/Pool (CHILE - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS)

Brazilian Foreign Minister Patriota resigns amid Bolivia diplomatic row 27.08.2013

Brazil's foreign minister has resigned amid a controversy surrounding a Bolivian opposition senator. The politician is wanted for corruption but was granted asylum and escorted out of the country by a Brazilian diplomat.
United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon, left, and Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at the opening plenary of the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development or Rio+20, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, June 20, 2012. (Foto:Silvia Izquierdo/AP/dapd).

Ban Ki-moon opens Rio summit 20.06.2012

The Rio+20 summit focusing on the world's most urgent environmental problems, has begun in Brazil. Bold talk by world leaders has heightened expectations for results.