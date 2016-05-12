Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Dilma Roussef is the former president of Brazil. She served from 2011 until her impeachment and removal from office in 2016 for budgetary impropriety.
Dilma began her political career as a leftist guerrilla fighting Brazil's military dictatorship. After serving as chief of staff to her predecessor, Lula, she became the country's first female president. She was controversially removed from office amidst heavy political turmoil and street protests. This page collates all of DW's content on Dilma.
Brazil's foreign minister has resigned amid a controversy surrounding a Bolivian opposition senator. The politician is wanted for corruption but was granted asylum and escorted out of the country by a Brazilian diplomat.