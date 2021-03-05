Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Deutsche Telekom is a German telecoms giant headquartered in Bonn. The former state telephone monopolist has recently been able to log decent earnings despite fierce competition.
The company has seen a solid rise in the performance of its US subsidiary T-Mobile. It had over 63 million clients in the US in 2015. This page collates the latest DW content on the company.
Deutsche Telekom has 'flown' in a special guest to showcase its broadband capabilities at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The German telecom giant focused on its activities to advance 5G mobile networking.