Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom is a German telecoms giant headquartered in Bonn. The former state telephone monopolist has recently been able to log decent earnings despite fierce competition.

The company has seen a solid rise in the performance of its US subsidiary T-Mobile. It had over 63 million clients in the US in 2015. This page collates the latest DW content on the company.



Coronavirus: German businesses offer help with vaccine drive 05.03.2021

Allianz, Adidas, Deutsche Post, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens and Axel Springer are all keen to accelerate Germany's vaccination program by using their own medical staff, according to German media reports.
19.02.2020 *** CEO of Deutsche Telekom Timotheus Hoettges holds a coffee mug reading we can do it at the annual press conference at the headquarters in Bonn, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Telekom's division T-Mobile US ended the year with 86 million customers in the USA. Hoettges announced, that the merger between T-Mobile US and Sprint will be the biggest merger with a German company in the US. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) |

Deutsche Telekom records record-breaking revenue 26.02.2021

The German telecommunications firm logged turnover of more than €100 billion for the first time in 2020. The record-breaking figures came on the back of its expansion in the United States.
MWC Barcelona (formerly Mobile World Congress) convenes the industry to share innovation, explore trends and hear from today's leaders and influencers.

Coronavirus cancels Mobile World Congress in Barcelona 12.02.2020

Organizers of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona canceled the tech fair after nearly all the big names pulled out of the event due to coronavirus fears. China's Huawei was the only major company set to participate.
18.03.2019, Rheinland-Pfalz, Mainz: Ein Mann steht im Gebäude der Bundesnetzagentur vor einer Leinwand mit der Aufschrift «5G». Die neue Mobilfunkgeneration 5G ist eine große Sache für die Telekommunikationsbranche, entsprechend hoch ist das Interesse an Frequenzblöcken bei einer Versteigerung der Bundesnetzagentur. Ein Spieltheoretiker schätzt nun die Lage am Auktionstisch ein. (zu dpa «Experte zur 5G-Auktion: «Wer zurückzieht, ist der große Verlierer»» vom 01.05.2019) Foto: Boris Roessler/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's first 5G network launched by Deutsche Telekom 04.07.2019

Germany's largest telecom company has launched the country's first 5G network, but for now it only works in two cities and with a €900 smartphone. By the end of 2020, 5G coverage is due in 20 German cities.
Symbolbild zur 5G Versteigerung, Mainz, Deutschland. 5G Netz *** Symbol picture of the 5G auction Mainz Germany 5G network

5G auction in Germany raises €6.5 billion from four telcoms 13.06.2019

After hundreds of rounds of bidding over nearly three months, Germany raised more than expected from its 5G spectrum auction. Auction winners will have to supply households with fast internet and share their networks.
07.05.2011 Bildnummer: 55553704 Datum: 07.05.2011 Copyright: imago/wolterfoto USA, NEW YORK CITY, 07.05.2011, Filialen von Sprint und T-Mobile in New York City Wirtschaft xsk 2011 quer Aussenansicht Außenansicht exterior view Gebäude Gebaeude Wirtschaft Economy USA Amerika Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika Eingang Schild Logo New York City New York Filiale Shop Handel Telekommunikation Telekom Deutsche Telekom Deutsche Telekom AG T-Mobile Mobiltelefon Handy Sprint Taxi o0 Yellow Cab Bildnummer 55553704 Date 07 05 2011 Copyright Imago wolterfoto USA New York City 07 05 2011 Branches from Sprint and T Mobile in New York City Economy xSK 2011 horizontal exterior view exterior view Exterior View Building Building Economy Economy USA America United States from America Entrance Shield emblem New York City New York Branch Shop Trade Telecommunications Telekom German Telekom German Telekom AG T Mobile Mobile phone Handy Sprint Taxi o0 Yellow Cab

Merger between T-Mobile and Sprint on the line 15.02.2019

With their multi-billion-dollar merger in the US still undecided, senior executives of T-Mobile and Sprint took their case to Washington. Some there doubted whether their promises on prices and competition were credible.
Bildergalerie Merkel 10 Jahre Bundeskanzlerin 05.03.2013 ***** German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a BlackBerry Z10 smartphone featuring high security Secusite software, used for governmental communication, at the booth of Secusmart during her opening tour at the CeBit computer fair in Hanover in this March 5, 2013 file photo. As a diplomatic row rages between the United States and Europe over spying accusations, state-backed Deutsche Telekom wants German communications companies to cooperate to shield local internet traffic from foreign intelligence services. Yet the nascent effort, which took on new urgency after Germany said on October 23, 2013 that it had evidence that Merkel's mobile phone had been monitored, faces an uphill battle if it is to be more than a marketing gimmick. Picture taken March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY POLITICS) Copyright: Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch

Germany's 5G: The bidders — and what's involved 31.01.2019

Germany desperately needs to modernize its internet. Four companies are bidding to implement a so-called 5G network. An auction is to be held in the first quarter of this year.
In this Sept. 26, 2018, photo, signs promoting 5G wireless technology from Chinese technology firm Huawei are displayed at the PT Expo in Beijing. A spy chief said in a speech released Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, that Australia's critical infrastructure including electricity grids, water supplies and hospitals could not have been adequately safeguarded if Chinese-owned telecommunications giants Huawei and ZTE Corp. had been allowed to become involved in rolling out the nation's 5G network. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) |

Huawei spying in Poland raises calls for boycott 14.01.2019

The Chinese telecom giant's industrial espionage activities in Poland have prompted calls for the company to be banned. But while the US is leading the drive for a boycott, EU governments remain undecided.
20.06.2018, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Bonn: Eine Bildschirm zeigt im Cyber Defense Center der Telekom während einer Pressekonferenz zur Cyber-Sicherheit anlässlich der Messe Security Essen mögliche Ziele von Angreifern. Foto: Henning Kaiser/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

German cyber defense blends military and commerce 25.09.2018

A cyber defense training pact has been signed by Deutsche Telekom and Germany's Bundeswehr. Their deal expands a network of commercial and federal information security hubs centered in Bonn.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, followed by Brian Hook, special representative for Iran, walk to a podium to announce the creation of the Iran Action Group at the State Department, in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) |

US forms action group to increase pressure on Iran 16.08.2018

The US has formed a special action group to review and coordinate all Iran-related activity. German rail operator Deutsche Bahn and Deutsche Telekom are among companies ending business in Iran in light of US sanctions.
03.10.2012 ARCHIV - Menschen laufen am 03.10.2012 an einer Filiale von T-Mobile in New York (USA) vorbei. T-Mobile stellt am 17.02.2016 die Jahreszahlen vor. Foto: EPA/JUSTIN LANE +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

T-Mobile to acquire Sprint Corp in $26 billion deal 29.04.2018

The tie-up between the two telecommunications giants will create a formidable competitor to US mobile operators Verizon and AT&T. The all-stock deal will hand control of the business to Germany's Deutsche Telekom.
26.12.2018 Pressekonferenz der Deutschen Telekom mit Claudia Nemat und Manuel Neuer, die beim Mobile World Congress in Barcelona stattgefunden hat

German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer pays 'flying' visit to Mobile World Congress 27.02.2018

Deutsche Telekom has 'flown' in a special guest to showcase its broadband capabilities at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The German telecom giant focused on its activities to advance 5G mobile networking.
ARCHIV - Blick auf eine Filiale von T-Mobile in New York, USA am 03.10.2012. Eine Neuorganisation bei der Deutschen Telekom hat Spekulationen neue Nahrung gegeben, der Bonner Konzern wolle sich von dem Mobilfunkanbieter T-Mobile US trennen. Foto: EPA/JUSTIN LANE/dpa(zu dpa Telekom-Umbau beflügelt Spekulationen um Verkauf von T-Mobile US vom 16.01.2014) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Deutsche Telekom profit surges on booming home and US markets 22.02.2018

Europe's largest mobile operator has seen its net earnings and operating profit rise in 2017. The boost came on the back of its successful US subsidiary and a windfall from US President Donald Trump's tax reform.
21.07.2017 ARCHIV - Der 29-jährige Angeklagte steht am 21.07.2017 im Landgericht in Köln (Nordrhein-Westfalen) neben seinen Verteidigern Alexander Paradissis (l) und Markus Bündgens (M) hinter der Anklagebank. Die Staatsanwaltschaft wirft dem 29-Jährigen versuchte gewerbsmäßige Computersabotage vor. Als Folge waren bei rund 1,25 Millionen Telekom-Kunden teilweise Internet, Telefon und Fernsehen gestört. Foto: Marius Becker/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Deutsche Telekom hacker very sorry for botnet attack on a million internet users 28.07.2017

A British hacker has told a German court he took $10,000 from a Liberian ISP to hack almost a million German routers. He said he was sorry and that it was a mistake.
+++Nur im Rahmen der Berichterstattung zu verwenden!+++ DEUTSCHLAND, BONN, 09.12.2004, Aussenansicht: Zentrale der Deutsche Telekom AG. | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

BT loss weighs on Deutsche Telekom's earnings 11.05.2017

A writedown on a stake in the British telecoms operator has marred otherwise brilliant quarterly results for Deutsch Telekom. But it wants to keep its holding, hoping for a similar turnaround like in its US business.

02.03.2017+++ Timotheus Hoettges, Chief Executive Officer of Germany's telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom AG arrives for the company's annual news conference in Bonn, Germany, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Deutsche Telekom profit hit by Brexit vote 02.03.2017

German telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom has reported a huge fall in net profit in 2016, as its stake in Britain's BT lost value in the wake of the country's decision to leave the European Union
